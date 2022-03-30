These are the 15 current haircuts of 2022 that hairdressers advise the most

We have spoken with Spanish hairdressers so that they can reveal to us which are the current haircuts that they most recommend to their clients to change your look because they invite transform our image without realizing it, each and every one of them being the most inspiring, one of those that you want to do right now because of how good they look on all ages and types of faces.

Oval pixie or egg-shapped pixie

Michelle Jenner’s oval pixie.GTres Online.

The oval pixie or the egg-shaped pixie It is one of the looks of the moment and it is one of the favorite cuts in hairdressers for girls who want a short look more fun than classic pixies. “It is inspired by 90s aesthetic and takes the upper locks longer and creates an oval shape” explains Raquel Saiz, stylist at the Blue salon. In addition, it can be styled with wet look and more polished or less.

Middle shag haircut

The middle shag or medium shaggy cut of Miriam Snchez.Imaxtree.

The shag haircut in its middle version layered is an updated version of the Mick Jagger cut and is now one of the most popular hairdressers do. Being a longer shaggy mane, the layers are more distributed and less concentrated. And this gives you a more fluid movement. “The ideal is to wear it with a curtain bangs with the clear tips to the sides to emphasize the inspiration of the seventies” says Felicitas Ords. When it comes to wearing it, we are inspired by the model Miriam Sanchez.

bixie

Rowan Blanchard’s bixie.GTres Online.

Between the bob and the pixie, the bixie haircut is a pixie that grows and squares with the nape of the neck and matches the sideburns and “depending on what you like, you can wear it with shorter or longer bangs, like a very short bob or an elongated pixie.In addition, it frames the face a lot and looks great both in straight hair like in curly or wavy as he wears it Rowan Blanchard and it is very trendy for this summer”, tells us María Baras Cheska, artistic director of Cheska.