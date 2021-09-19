







These are the 15 (!) Known ex George Clooney





“The actress had been in a relationship with the actor for three years, but he left her with a letter …”

Actor George Clooney has finally found the love of his life: Amal Alamuddin.

But before he was exhausted for many women … and here’s George Clooney’s exit:

Diddy Pfeiffer

Actress Diddy Pfeiffer is the sister of actress Michelle Pfeiffer and she starred alongside George in the film red waves.

Kelly Preston

Actress Kelly Preston (who died last year) was the wife of actor John Travolta. Before that, she had a relationship with George for two years, from 1987 to 1989. The couple lived together and raised a pig together. How romantic…?

Unrecognizable, but this actress Brigitte Jones is Renee Zellweger. She also had a frequent relationship with George. Even if they continued to claim that they were just good friends. Yes correct.

Talia Balsamo

mad Men Actress Talia Balsam was one of the lucky women (the second was Amal) who really got married to George. The couple got married in Las Vegas in 1989 and the marriage lasted three years.

Kimberly Russell

Actress Kimberly Russell has been in a relationship with George for three years, but she was dumped with a letter in 1995. Auch…

Karen Duffy

George also didn’t last long with model Karen Duffy in 1995, but they remained friends for a long time.

Vendella Kirsebaum

George never confirmed this, but it also appears that he had an affair with model Vendela Kirsebom.

TV presenter Lisa Snowdon has been in a relationship with George since 2000. Convenient.

Celine Balletran

Model Céline Palitran was still a law student and waitress in Paris in 1996, but George took her to Los Angeles. Three years after their breakup, George lost his single life …

Lucy Liu

kill Bill occupation Charlie’s angels Actress Lucy Liu has been seen with George several times. But do you admit it? Let’s go.

Teri Hatcher

We all know actress Teri Hatcher from Desperate Housewives. She and George see each other often and it seems like they’re having a lot of fun.

Krista Allen

Actress Krista Allen met George on the set Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The couple were together for two years and tried again after their 2002 breakup in 2008, but the relationship eventually ended.

Sarah Larson









Model Sarah Larson is a waitress and has been dating George for less than a year (in 2007). But she’s on the list and she walked the red carpet with George, Not bad, go girl!

Elizabeth Canales

Italian model Elisabetta Canales was first seen with George in 2009. In 2011, the couple broke up.

Stacy Keibler

You wouldn’t say it, but Stacy Keibler was a former professional wrestler. She also wrestled with George, in bed… the two separated after two years in 2013. Then George found the love of his life: Amal.