These are the 15 most sought-after professions in the United States
Everything you need to know about the most sought-after professional profiles in the US labor market.
During the Coronavirus pandemic, the labor market in the United States and the whole world changed. Many workers saw their work activities affected due to the health restrictionshaving to adapt to virtual work or being forced to stop their tasks until the authorities allow free public transit.
According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, in just 2020 the United States lost nearly 21 million jobs, although over time the economic recovery managed to reduce this figure, but not to the level prior to the pandemic. The unemployment rate touched 13% in December of that year.
The virtual work It has become a fundamental piece for the global labor market, but not all positions allow it. Currently, and facing this scenario, what are the most requested professional profiles in the United States?
Most in-demand professions in the United States
The jobs most in demand are those related to financesystems computer scientists and engineering. However, the range of possibilities is wide. Some of those most in need are:
- Construction manager
- Finance manager
- Computer and support specialist
- Software designer and developer
- registered nurse
- Industrial mechanic
- Advertising, promotions and marketing manager
- Physical therapist
- Anesthetist
- Specialist logistics staff
- Electrician
- Primary level teaching staff
- statistician
- Computer Systems Analyst
- electronics engineer
Since 2020, the United States recorded a increase in hired immigrants within the labor market, in certain areas:
- Business management
- Services
- Computing
- Professional and technical service
- Insurance and finance
- wholesale shops
However, there were other sectors in which the employment of immigrants was harmed: Service hospitality and foodadministration, entertainment and real estate are the main of them.
On the other hand, the United States offers a wide variety of visas in order to enter the labor market. Some of them are the H-2B, for workers with or without experience and without professional titles; the H-2A for sectors linked to agricultural activities; and the H-1B for companies that need highly qualified workers.