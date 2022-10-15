These are the 16 points for which Amber Heard will appeal against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard credit:Bang Showbiz

Amber Heard will argue 16 points in her appeal from the libel lawsuit against Johnny Depp.

Documents filed in the Virginia Court of Appeals detail that the ‘Aquaman’ star – who owes her ex-husband $10.3 million in damages – complains that records, including medical ones, were not presented as evidence. .

Her 16-point appeal document also shows that she believes the court was “wrong” not to allow into evidence the fact that Johnny, 59, lost a similar libel suit against her in the UK, along with the statements that followed the loss.

Her legal team also condemned the court for allowing testimony on Amber’s false claim that she had donated $3.5 million to the American Civil Liberties Union from her divorce settlement with Johnny.

Amber also appeals the claim that the court wrongly allowed Johnny to argue or suggest that damages could be awarded based on statements made prior to the publication of Amber’s Washington Post op-ed.

His article on sexual violence, printed in 2018, did not name the actor as an abuser, but he said it was defamatory to his character.

Johnny owes Amber $2 million as a result of her six-week defamation trial, which she claimed in her appeal lacked “clear and convincing evidence” to show that she acted with malice, something that must be proven in court. defamation cases.

The actress’s appeal document reads: “The trial court erred in denying the motion to vacate the jury’s verdict with respect to Mr. Depp’s failure to prove that the allegedly defamatory statements in the contested op-ed each implicitly conveyed a defamatory meaning about him and that any such implication was both designed and intended by Ms. Heard.”

Read more

Johnny was awarded between $10 million and $15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge later limited the damages to $350,000, leaving Johnny with a total of $8.35 million. .

Amber won one of her three countersuits related to statements from Johnny’s attorney that suggested the actress and her friends vandalized their apartment before calling the police.

He was awarded $2 million in damages out of the $100 million he was asking for from Johnny.