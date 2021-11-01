These are the 2 blood values ​​to keep under control to prevent vascular dementia

The 2015 World Alzheimer’s Report reports that 46.8 million people worldwide suffer from a form of dementia. Precisely every year 9.9 million new cases of dementia are detected.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia and it is a disease that, unfortunately, is progressing very fast in the world. This is a much studied but not yet fully known topic.

For this reason, it is difficult to say how the problem can be prevented. What is known, however, is that there are some behaviors that can help us improve this condition.

We are talking, in particular, about the importance of exercising regularly, not smoking, training your mind and following a correct diet. In this regard, in fact, we have already pointed out that these are the foods that would ward off Alzheimer’s and senile dementia.

Still with regard to nutrition, a really interesting discovery concerns a drink that would have beneficial effects on these pathologies. In fact, few people know that this drink could be useful in combating Alzheimer’s and memory loss.

After Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia is the second most common cause of dementia.

Here’s what it is

The basis of this problem is a reduced blood supply to the brain, which causes the latter to lack oxygen and important nutrients. It is usually thought that the only cause of these problems is aging, but this is not the case. It could also affect all those conditions that would increase cardiovascular risk.

These are the symptoms of the problem

Symptoms are not always the same, but they can vary based on the severity of the problem. As Humanitas Research Hospital reports, the effects can be more explicit when they are the consequence of the arrival of a stroke. In situations such as these, it may be difficult to put into words or understand what others are saying.

Loss of orientation and general confusion may also occur in some situations. At other times, however, the symptoms may emerge more slowly and may also involve mood swings. Even in these cases, there may be difficulties in pronouncing words, but also alterations in the ability to judge.

To date, the best way to avert the risk of this problem is to control certain risk factors. Among these there would also be these 2 values ​​in the blood.

These are the 2 blood values ​​to keep under control to prevent vascular dementia

To protect the brain, it is important to control risk factors that could compromise cardiovascular health. In particular, in addition to following a healthy and balanced diet, it is important not to smoke and to keep blood pressure under control. In addition, it is also essential to keep your weight under control and limit the consumption of alcohol.

In addition, it is important to keep cholesterol and blood sugar levels under control. In fact, these are the 2 blood values ​​to keep under control to prevent vascular dementias.

We remind you that this information does not replace the words of our attending physician. We always rely on a professional for advice on health and our well-being.