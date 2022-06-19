These are the 2 strongest DC superheroines

DC Comics is home to many superheroes including some of the world’s most powerful heroines. The podium with the two strongest!

The DC Extended Universe is constantly expanding and that means the possibility of meeting new, more powerful heroes in each of the entries on the brand’s big screen. In this way the ranking with the most powerful heroes and villains varies more and more. However, as for the most powerful heroines, there are two who will always be present on the podium of the strongest.

The first one is wonder-woman, the Amazon Princess of Themyscira, who is hundreds of years old and in the modern world uses the secret identity of Diana Prince, a young curator at an art museum located in the beautiful city of Paris. When she must spring into action she uses her incredible abilities such as superhuman strength, incredible speed and weapons such as the Lasso of Truth and ones magic bracelets.

The most powerful heroines

In the DC Extended Universe, wonder-woman struck up a friendly relationship with Bruce Wayne who recruited her to form the Justice League along with other powerful heroes in order to fight against the villains that threaten humanity. She fought against Ares, Cheetah, Doomsday and even Superman, showing great courage in each of those opportunities. She is personified by the actress Gal Gadot!

The second heroine standing on this impressive podium is super girl. She comes from the planet Krypton just like Clark Kent and has the same powers as Kal-El: superhuman strength, flight ability, super speed and even fires lightning bolts from her eyes. She is an invaluable warrior against the forces of evil with only one apparent weakness: Kryptonite, the same alien mineral that weakens Earth. Superman.

In the DC Extended Universe super girl is played by the actress Sasha Streetwhich in its credits has the TV series Socially Awkward Y The Young and the Restless then join the movie Flash starring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, under the direction of Argentine Andy Muschietti. The film takes inspiration from the graphic novel flash point where the Scarlet Runner travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder and radically alters the future.