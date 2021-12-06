One of the irreplaceable foods of the Mediterranean diet is undoubtedly fish. The properties of fish are many and well known. In addition to being a valuable source of alternative animal proteins to meat, it is also rich in minerals, vitamins and fatty acids. We are talking above all about omega 3, good fats, allies of cardiovascular health and enemies of cholesterol. But it’s not always good to eat freewheeling fish. The main problem is the possible presence of mercury in fish meat. Some fish that we eat thoughtlessly, such as tuna and swordfish, are actually more likely to contain this pollutant. Instead, these are the 2 underestimated fish to fill up on omega 3 without ingesting mercury, according to authoritative research.

A United Nations study recommends which one to eat

A study by the UNEP (United Nations Environment Program) has tried to shed light on mercury pollution and the repercussions on fish meat. The study cataloged the industries that pour mercury into the Mediterranean (about 9,400). The liters of mercury poured into the waters annually would be about 85,000. Mercury can become, due to the action of some bacteria present on the bottom of seas and lakes, methylmercury. This substance remains in the flesh of some fish. By eating them, we take it too, with potential repercussions on the health of our body. In fact, methylmercury can damage our nervous system.

To prevent this from happening, we must choose fish that are potentially less victims of mercury poisoning. Also according to experts, for this purpose it is better to prefer small fish. The larger ones, in fact, would absorb more the pollutant. Therefore, it is better not to overdo it with tuna and swordfish, for example, and prefer smaller fish.

These are the 2 underestimated fish to fill up on omega 3 without ingesting mercury

According to experts, 2 excellent fish to eat to lower the risk of ingesting mercury are trout and halibut. They are certainly not among the fish most present on our tables, but having a shorter life they would have less time to assimilate harmful substances. To these 2 species are also added anchovies, blue fish par excellence, already much loved by Italians.

According to experts, cooking fish would also be essential to get rid of possible polluting micro-organisms. This is why eating raw fish in uncontrolled situations can be a risk.

