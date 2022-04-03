These are the 20 games that will join GeForce Now during the month of April to play in the cloud

GeForce Now is constantly updating itself by receiving new games every week. Thanks to Nvidia’s streaming platform, we can play everything we have in our Steam and Epic Games Store library in the cloud that is compatible with this service.

To start April in style, the list of games that will arrive throughout this month has just been confirmed. Specifically they are 20 titles that will be arriving little by little every Thursdayamong which the shoot’em up Sol Cresta stands out this time, as well as Twin Mirror, one of the latest works by Dontnod Entertainment.

Here is the full list:

Anno 1404 – History Edition (Steam)

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (Steam)

Cities in Motion 2 (Steam)

Crawl (Steam)

Cultist Simulator (Steam)

Die After Sunset (Steam)

ELDERBORN (Steam)

EQI (Steam)

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Steam)

Flashing Lights – Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)

Jupiter Hell (Steam)

Offworld Trading Company (Steam)

Ranch Simulator (Steam)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Steam)

Crest Sun (Steam)

Star Control: Origins (Steam)

Spirit of the Island (Steam)

Twin Mirror (Steam)

Wobbledogs (Steam)

In addition to all these games, there are also many others that have just joined the catalog in the last few hoursamong which is the newcomer Weird West or the post-apocalyptic adventure FAR: Changing Tides.

Nvidia has taken advantage of the moment to announce that it has managed to expand the reach of GeForce Now to more countries around the world. Thanks to its new application for Chromebook and an agreement with ABYA, users from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay will also be able to enjoy everything that this free service offers.