These are the 20 ‘looks’ of ‘la maison’ Chanel that went down in history

The legacy of the legendary designer Gabrielle Chanel has survived to this day. The aura of his style, of his rebellious, transgressive spirit, but at the same time elegant and charming, has remained intact over time.

For this reason, Chanel dresses have been chosen by princesses, first ladies, actresses and singers to wear them in unforgettable moments that will go down in history.

At MagasIN we have chosen 20 pieces unrepeatable of the house that in his day, monopolized all the spotlights.

  • 1 de 20

    Pantalones y camiseta marinera

    En la imagen, Gabrielle Chanel con su perro en la Riviera Francesa en 1930. Fue la diseñadora quien convirtió en tendencia tanto los pantalones, que en aquella época no eran una opción para mujeres, como la blusa a rayas al estilo marinero. A partir de entonces, se convirtió en la prenda más chic de la Costa Azul. La “marinière” no ha parado de reinventarse.

  • 2 de 20

    Pink Suit de Jackie Kennedy

    La falda y la chaqueta rosa de Chanel que llevaba la primera dama de los Estados Unidos, Jackie Kennedy el día del asesinato de su marido, el 22 de noviembre de 1963, están guardadas en una habitación secreta de los Archivos Nacionales en una pequeña ciudad de Maryland.

    Al icónico traje de la primera dama no tienen acceso ni los expertos de los archivos. Jackie quiso que fuera así. En julio de 2003, Caroline Kennedy, la heredera, firmó un papel por deseo de su madre para donar todos los derechos del traje a cambio de que estuviera guardado y lejos de la vista de cualquiera durante otros 100 años.

  • 3 de 20

    El tweed de Romy Schneider

    En la imagen, la diseñadora Grabrielle Chanel con la actriz Romy Schneider conocida en todo el mundo por su interpretación en Sissi Emperatriz, un personaje que se volvió asfixiante y que la perturbaba, sobre todo, cuando 20 años después, el público la seguía aclamando con el nombre de Sissí.

    Schneider decía que había tres personas que jugaron un papel decisivo en su vida y obra como actriz: Alain Delon (compañero de reparto), Luchino Visconti (que consiguió que brillara en la pantalla) y Gabrielle Chanel. La diseñadora le ayudó a encontrar una nueva silueta muy alejada de la de la princesa bávara con blusas con lazada, chaquetas de tweed, perlas y trench impermeables. 

  • 4 de 20

    La doble C y Diana de Gales

    Imagen de Diana de Gales en 1997. Cuando el divorcio entre el príncipe Carlos y Diana era ya una realidad, Lady Di decidió que no podría llevar una de las señas de identidad de la firma francesa: la doble C que decora muchos de sus accesorios y prendas. La anécdota la contaba el diseñador Jayson Brundson en la edición australiana de Harper’s Bazaar. En un momento dado, Brudson le propuso ponerse a la princesa un par de zapatos de Chanel sugiriéndole que le irían de maravilla con su vestido, pero Diana le dijo: “no puedo llevar una doble C”. Al preguntarle por qué la princesa respondió: “por Camilla y Charles”. Una anécdota que no consiguió romper la alianza de estilo entre Diana de Gales y la maison Chanel, ya que la princesa siguió vistiendo sus piezas ininterrumpidamente. 

  • 5 de 20

    De Coco a Marion

    En el año 1937 Coco Chanel fue fotografiada, misteriosa y enigmática, por Cecil Beaton en su apartamento de París luciendo un vestido de encaje bordado en oro. Un vestido que se convirtió en una pieza emblemática de la maison francesa, siendo reinterpretado por Karl Lagerfeld en los años 90 y que en 2020, la actriz francesa Marion Cotillard volvió a poner en el punto de mira cuando lo recuperó para grabar la campaña de publicidad de Chanel Nº5. 

  • 6 de 20

    En el Baile de la rosa

    Carlota Casiraghi acaparó todas las miradas cuando hizo su aparición estelar este año en la Salle des Étoiles del Sporting Monte-Carlo que volvía a acoger el esperado ‘Baile de la Rosa’, esta vez con Christian Louboutin como maestro de ceremonias y los años 20 como temática.

    De la mano de Chanel, firma de la que es embajadora desde enero del pasado año, Carlota apostó por un look de dos piezas de la colección de Alta Costura primavera-verano 2022. Un modelo de tirantes, con escote en pico y lazo negro, con cuerpo con efecto péplum con plumas, y falda larga y recta con remate desflecado.

  • 7 de 20

    Penélope en los Oscar 2020

    Penélope Cruz, nuestra actriz más internacional, eligió un maravilloso vestido de Chanel en un sobrio color negro con escote recto, atado con un lazo al cuello en los Oscar del año 2020. Destacaba sobre todo, su increíble falda con volumen y el bajo desigual, que dejaba ver una capa interior de tul. Un gran homenaje a la ‘maison’ francesa y dos detalles: una gran camelia en el pecho y un cinturón de perlas al más puro estilo Coco Chanel.

  • 8 de 20

    Total look blanco XXL

    La cantante Billie Eilish, fiel a su estilo baggie, se decantó por un total look blanco en tweed de la maison varias tallas más grande que la suya, para hacer su aparición estelar en los Oscar del 2020. el resultado es impresionante y muy alabado por los expertos en moda y los medios.

  • 9 de 20

    Estilo rebelde

    Este look de Kristen Stewart en los Oscar 2022 pasará a la historia por romper con las reglas establecidas en esta fiesta del cine. La aparición de la actriz era una de las más esperadas de la noche y la intérprete no defraudó con este traje de Chanel. 

    El conjunto, compuesto por unos micro shorts, una americana a juego y una blusa blanca desabotonada juega con los códigos femeninos y masculinos propios de la maison. El resultado es un encantador estilo rebelde muy propio de la actriz.

  • 10 de 20

    Un vintage en los Oscar

    El espectacular diseño que lució Uma Thurman en la 71ª edición de los premios Oscar celebrada en 1999 acaparó todos los flashes. La actriz estadounidense llegó al Pabellón Dorothy Chandler en Los Ángeles con un espectacular traje de Chanel diseñado por Karl Lagerfeld. El vestido resaltaba la figura de la Thurman.

  • 11 de 20

    Cara y Karl

    Noche del 1 de diciembre de 2014. Cara Delevigne recogía por segunda vez el galardón como ‘Mejor Modelo’ en la gala londinense de los British Fashion Awards, y Chanel decide esa misma noche estrenar el corto Reincarnation, que ella misma protagoniza junto a Pharrell Williams y Geraldine Chaplin, como anticipo al desfile que tendría lugar al día siguiente.

    Tras los premios londinenses, la modelo se trasladó a Salzburgo para, el día 2, no faltar a una cita ineludible y, de la mano de Karl Lagerfeld, como muestra la imagen, cerrar el desfile Metiérs D’Art con un look inspirado en Sissi Emperatriz. 

  • 12 de 20

    Chanel en la música

    No son pocas las veces que las y los intérpretes tiran de Chanel para sus conciertos y vídeos. En esta ocasión, Miley Cyrus sorprendió con este extraordinario body de ‘la maison’ para grabar su video Midnight Sky que ella misma dirigió. 

    Se trata de un mono negro ajustado a la figura de Cyrus envuelto en pedrería de Chanel, desde el cinturón con cadena hasta los aretes y los guantes adornados hasta el codo.

  • 13 de 20

    Alta Costura

    En los Oscar de 2010, la actriz de Sexo en Nueva York, Sarah Jessica Parker, y su alter ego Carrie Bradshaw, brillaron en la alfombra roja de Los Angeles con un Chanel de Alta Costura de la colección primavera-verano 2010.

  • 14 de 20

    Minivestido rosa

    Dos días duraron los festejos en el Palacio Grimaldi para celebrar la boda real entre el príncipe Alberto II de Mónaco y Charlene Wittstock, el 2 de julio de 2011, la mayor fiesta de Mónaco en 55 años, en la que la hija mayor de Carolina de Mónaco impacto con dos vestidos destacados. El de la mañana, y de cóctel, pertenecía a la casa Chanel. Carlota Casiraghi vestía un minivestido rosa, con cuerpo abotonado con escote bardot y lazos negros, que culminó con un fantástico tocado de red.

  • 15 de 20

    Nicole en 2004

    2004 fue el año en el que la actriz australiana Nicole Kidman triunfó doblemente con vestidos de Chanel. En primer lugar, como muestra la imagen, con el vestido diseñado por Karl Lagerfeld para Chanel en la alfombra roja de los Premios Oscar de 2004. Un extraordinario vestido gris perla que la actriz lució en el año que ‘El señor de los anillos: El retorno del rey’ logró los 11 Oscar a los que era candidata. Y en segundo lugar, cuando Nicole como embajadora de la maison protagonizó la romántica historia narrada en tres minutos y dirigida por Baz Luhrmann, que sirvió para realizar la campaña de Chanel n.º 5, convirtiendo a la pelirroja en la persona mejor pagada del mundo al cobrar 4 millones de dólares por cada uno de los tres minutos que duraba el spot.

  • 16 de 20

    En los Bafta

    En los premios Bafta 2017, la actriz Emma Stone hizo gala de su gusto por las piezas exclusivas y de diseño francés. Acudíó al evento a recoger el premio a mejor actriz protagonista con un diseño elaborado especialmente para ella. El traje costó más de mil horas de trabajo, con un bordado a mano de más de 18.000 piezas entre fragmentos de espejos y cristales. Un vestido midi espectácular de organza gris con escote V y pantalón bajero a juego.

  • 17 de 20

    Embajadora y nominada

    Nominada a Mejor Actriz y como embajadora de la marca durante ese año, Margot Robbie llegó a la alfombra roja en la apertura de la 90ª Ceremonia de los Oscar luciendo un vestido de Alta Costura de Chanel. Ocurrió en Marzo de 2018. El espectacular vestido blanco requirió 550 horas de trabajo y 7 profesionales trabajando en él.

  • 18 de 20

    Cannes 2014

    La actriz Blake Lively, deslumbró en la alfombra roja en Cannes en el año 2014 con un espectacular total look Chanel. Como si de una sirena se tratase, la americana brilló ante los focos con miles de cristales repartidos entre el top y la falda diseñados por “la maison” francesa.

  • 19 de 20

    El más caro de los Oscar

    Este diseño palabra de honor que lució la actriz Jessica Biel durante la gala de los Oscar de 2014, y de aparente sencillez se convirtió en el más caro de la historia de los premios cinematográficos. Chanel se gastó más de 100.000 dólares para incrustar miles de joyas, sequíes bordados, en el vestido que provocaban ese efecto metálico. Pertenece a la colección de Alta Costura de primavera-verano 2014 de la maison.

  • 20 de 20

    Brillante en Los Globos de Oro

    La hija de los actores Melanie Griffith y Don Johnson, Dakota Johnson, se convirtió en la actriz de moda en el 2014, cuando se estrenó la película 50 sombras de Grey. Ese año presentó junto a su compañero de reparto Jamie Dornan uno de los premios en los Globos de Oro, y desde luego brilló en el escenario gracias a este Chanel Alta Costura de la colección de otoño-invierno 2014.

