These are the 20 most played titles on Xbox this week

Next week we are sure things will change quite a bit. With Elden Ring and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, two great ones that will surely bring together the largest mass of players in the coming days, it is time to see the photo of how it has gone this week in the Spanish Microsoft Store regarding the titles most played.

Of course, we must congratulate the almighty Fortnite, which is intractable in the first position, which continues to maintain periodically and of course Forza Horizon 5, which, as was the case with the fourth part, has been placed as the most played exclusive of the entire catalog of the console. On the other hand, we like to highlight the single player titles that are scratching positions on the list, such as the recently released Dying Light 2, the recently resurrected Cyberpunk 2077 or the incombustible Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which with its expansions and a gigantic world achieves keep your audience.

These are the 20 most played games this week on Xbox