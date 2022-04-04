Entertainment

These are the 2022 trend sandals with a futuristic style

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

This year the flip flops they step up and turn heads with quirky futuristic designs, ugly shoe inspiration, and inclusive, genderless fashion. From striking details to innovative and disruptive formats and materials, the trend sandals 2022 conquer the catwalks this season and beyond.

The popular Spanish footwear firm Camper presented its sandal Kobarah, with heels and without gender, which stands out for the variety of sizes, XL included, and especially for the wide and intense diversity of colors.

Source link

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Rachel Zegler Updates Status of Live-Action Snow White: ‘It’s Going Very, Very Well’

3 mins ago

DJ Eelke Kleijn arrives at UMMA on April 8, and Misiones Online gives you your ticket so you can see him and enjoy his sets

14 mins ago

Grammy awards. Justin Bieber’s outfit at the Grammys sparks jokes on social media

23 mins ago

Vicente Fernández wins Grammy and presenter says ‘he couldn’t come’

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button