These are the 2022 trend sandals with a futuristic style

This year the flip flops they step up and turn heads with quirky futuristic designs, ugly shoe inspiration, and inclusive, genderless fashion. From striking details to innovative and disruptive formats and materials, the trend sandals 2022 conquer the catwalks this season and beyond.

The popular Spanish footwear firm Camper presented its sandal Kobarah, with heels and without gender, which stands out for the variety of sizes, XL included, and especially for the wide and intense diversity of colors.

The Camper Kobarah sandal, with a heel and without gender.

The flip flops Camper Kobarah are also presented as a circular and sustainable bet since they are made with a single piece of molded EVA to reduce energy consumption and waste. In addition, it has a sole made using cane sugar of vegetable origin. Its name refers to the term cobra, as it “envelops” the foot through its structure, as a snake would.

In full color and design, they are also the Birkenstock x Manolo Blanhik that would have driven Carrie Bradshaw crazy. And everything indicates that Sarah Jessica Parker will surely include her in the cobbler of the second season of the series “And Just Like That”.

A step further was taken by the luxury firm Balmain, which surprised with the B-IT mules. He is a quilted model who first walked the runway at the spring-summer collection show 2022 and that they are already a success of the firm.

Balmain is also betting on comfortable sandals with a futuristic design.

Among the particular signs of the flip flops trend of the year we must highlight its designs inspired by science fiction, the explosion of colors and the outstanding platforms, a key item of footwear in 2022. They are 100% colorful but also made to guarantee comfort to those who wear them and draw attention to them.

The color and the platforms, two items of the star sandals of 2022.

The flip flops fashionable this season are also adorned with wraparound and extravagant details at the ankle: ribbons and straps, as well as bows and feathers. It is what firms like Off-White, Blumarine and Loewe did that filled their autumn/winter collection 2022 with bows as the finish of their flip flops metallic.

Sandals with bow details on the ankles at the Loewe fashion show.

Emma Watson wore the model of “sandal wrap” that went around the world at the recent BAFTA Awards 2022 gala, as the culmination of one of the best looks so far this season.

Emma Watson shone on the red carpet in sandals with “wrapping” ankles.

The trend sandals 2022 with a futuristic style, they stand out with an optimistic spirit and a gender-neutral imprint, with a commitment to increasingly comfortable footwear but without sacrificing visual impact and style.