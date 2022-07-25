These are the 23 highest paid actors / actresses in Hollywood, # 1 will surprise you

When we think who is the Hollywood’s highest paid actor, some names inevitably appear in our mind. Not only because of his talent, but because They have the industry in their hands.

Tom Cruise, Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt… there is no need to explain why they, without a doubt, are on this list published by Variety.

Under the title of ‘Inside Movie Stars’ Salaries’, the news portal revealed the exorbitant amounts that Hollywood actors and actresses will receive for their movie successes this year.

Some already released in theaters, as is the case with Top Gun: Maverick, others that will arrive soon such as Aquaman 2 or Hamilton, the Formula 1 movie.

However, the passage of time and the fall of cinema in theaters, where today most of the public attends to see superhero movies, greatly affects the salary of celebrities.

When back in the ’90s an average salary was around 20 million, as was the case with Jim Carrey in “The Cable Guy“, today his pay is estimated based on the success of the film.

Yes, they charge an amount of money once the work is done. Although it is a reality the real profit will depend on the repercussion and the success of the tape.

Thus, it is clear that today, despite success, prestige and career, nothing guarantees a millionaire sum of pay for any artist. Although they do not need rescue, since their presence is still sympathetic to their fans, who run to the rooms to see them.

The platform clauses

Apple and Netflix have been the two big companies that have marked the highest salaries in the industry. But this has not satisfied the stars, as is the case with Dwayne Johnson, who requested that his pay be increased for his role in Black Adams.

Of course, the platforms want to conform them, although they must also defend their interests. Thus, Apple has established clauses such as bonuses are subject to films arriving on time and within budget.

To this is added that the producers are taking their films to streaming platforms, preventing the tapes from collapsing at the box office. And while this is a point in their favor, limits the profits of the actors in relation to movie theaters.

This is mainly the case of experimental films, that is, films that have not yet been presented to the public. It does not happen with successful franchises such as Aquaman, which managed to raise a billion dollars at the box office. Or Jocker, who paid Phoenix 4.5 million in his first film but now in the sequel will bet big on the Oscar winner.

The highest paid actor in Hollywood

Now yes, having a brief overview of the film industry, which begins to rise after the inevitable fall caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we tell you who are the best paid actors in Hollywood.

As well as how much they will earn for their upcoming movies, which we look forward to seeing.

23- Anya Taylor Joy: 1.8 million for “Furiosa”

22- Jamie Lee Curtis: 3.5 million for “Halloween Ends”

21- Daniel Kaluuya: 4 million for “Nope”

20- Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.: 4 million for “Oppenheimer”

19- Timothée Chalamet: 9 million for “Wonka”

18- Millie Bobby Brown: 10 million for “Enola Holmes 2”

17- Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling: 12.5 million for “Barbie”

16- Steve Carell: 12.5 million for “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

15- Chris Pine: 13 million for the sequel to “Star Trek”

14- Eddie Murphy: 15 million for “Beverly Hills Cop 4”

13- Jason Momoa: 15 million for “Aquaman 2”

12- Denzel Washington: 20 million for “The Equalizer 3”

11- Ryan Reynolds: 20 million for “Spirited”

10- Joaquin Phoenix: 20 million for “Joker 2”

9- Tom Hardy: 20 million for “Venom 3”

8- Vin Diesel: 20 million for “Fast X”

7- Chris Hemsworth: 20 million for “Extraction 2”

6- Will Ferrell: 20 million for “Spirited”

5- Dwayne Johnson: 22.5 million for “Black Adam”

4- Brad Pitt: 30 million for “Hamilton”

3- Leonardo DiCaprio: 30 million for “Killers of the Flower Moon”

2- Will Smith: 35 million for “Emancipation”

1- Tom Cruise: 100 million for “Top Gun Maverick”

***mjpr****