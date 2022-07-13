These are the 26 river basins in the country affected by the drought

MEXICO CITY.- The National Water Commission (Conagua) published the General Agreement for the Start of an Emergency due to the Occurrence of Drought Severe, Extreme or Exceptional in Basins for the year 2022 that includes a series of measures and mitigation temporary, for 26 basins of the country in order to guarantee access and supply.

The 26 basins of Mexico affected by lack of water

Below is the list of the 26 basins in Mexico affected by the drought.

The agreement published in the Official Gazette of the Federation highlights that there are 26 basins affected from abnormally dry to severe drought and exceptional drought.

Among them stand out the basins of:

Lower California

Baja California Sur

Upper Northwest

Yaqui and Matape Rivers

Mayo River

Fuerte and Sinaloa Rivers

Mocorito to Quelite Rivers

Rivers Presidio to San Pedro

Warrior Coast

Oaxaca Coast

Bravo River

raft river

Nazas-Aguanaval

From the Highlands

Lerma-Chapala

Santiago River

Central Pacific Coast

Rivers San Fernando-Soto la Marina

Panuco River

Rivers Tuxpan to Jamapa

Papaloapan River

Coatzacoalcos River

Chiapas Coast

Grijalva and Usumacinta Rivers

Yucatan Peninsula

Mexico’s valley

You can also read: Thanks to the rains, conditions for livestock improve – Punto MX

67% of the country affected by drought

Likewise, based on Monitor de la Drought In Mexico, as of June 30, 2022, 67.65% of the country is affected by lack of water.

Conagua stressed that in this situation it is among its legal powers to take the necessary measures, normally of a transitory nature, to guarantee the supply of domestic and urban public uses in emergency situations, extreme shortages or overexploitation.

Thus, Conagua highlights that based on the results of the analyzes and opinions made through the Mexico Drought Monitor, which is part of the North American Drought Monitor, this is issued, which will have a general nature.

The foregoing, by virtue of the fact that to date it has been determined in various basins of the country, the condition of natural drought in its severe, extreme or exceptional modalities.

He explains that in order to contribute to the actions of mitigation of the effects of droughtholders of concessions for the exploitation, use or exploitation of national waters, in addition to implementing preventive measures and mitigation of drought, foreseen in the Program of the River Basin Council that corresponds to them, may mainly be for industrial and agricultural uses and when there is low availability in drinking water supply sources:

a) Give notice to the Water Authority, to provisionally provide third parties with the total or partial use of the concession waters.

b) Assign or temporarily transfer their rights to the Water Authority and request the interruption of the expiration of the concession volumes that they do not use, while the emergency subsists, in accordance with the provisions of the National Water Law.

c) For the above case and in the case of industrial and agricultural uses, the Water Authority will verify that the volumes that are temporarily transferred or assigned are delivered directly to the distribution network in coordination with the operating agency, as long as the emergency. In the case of other uses, the convenience of a direct connection to the network will also be analysed.

The National Water Commission exhorts the users of the national waters of the municipalities that present some condition of drought to implement preventive and mitigation measures.