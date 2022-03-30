These are the 27 teams that secured a direct ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup and that is how the pots would remain for the draw after the matches that were played on March 29 | Soccer | sports

In addition to Qatar, which has its presence guaranteed by hosting the World Cup, there were 205 teams that began the qualifying phase to achieve one of the 31 available places, published daily ACE from Spain.

Each confederation is assigned a number of quotas by FIFA. AFC (Asia and Australia) is 4.5, CAF (Africa) is 5, Concacaf (Central and North America is 3.5, Conmebol (South America) is 4.5, OFC (Oceania) is 0.5 and UEFA (Europe) has 13.

These are the classifieds so far:

AFC: Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia

On this last day, the United Arab Emirates had a complicated game hosting South Korea in which they played to go to the playoffs.

However, the fact that the Koreans were already through has helped them beat them 1-0 thanks to a goal from 19-year-old Suhail. A very important goal to continue with options to go to Qatar.

With this victory, United Arab Emirates is third in Group A and will face Australiathird in Group B, who closed their draw by losing 1-0 to Saudi Arabia, without playing more than the result.

The winner of this Asian final will play a final with Peruthe 5th ranked CONMEBOL after winning this past morning against Paraguay 2-0.

The tie was enough for them and even more so after Iraq’s stumble in Syria. Both tied at one. In the other group match, in which Lebanon needed a massive thrashing of Iran to dream of qualifying, Iran won 2-0.

In Group B, with everything already decided, Japan tied at one with Vietnam. Kubo and Gaku Shibasaki started, each playing 62 minutes. Oman won 2-0 against China.

CAF: Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon

Ghana is the first to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, after drawing 1-1 in Nigeria, a better result than the 0-0 first leg. Thomas Partey scored the first after ten minutes and, since then, the locals pressed in search of a comeback.

Troost-Ekong equalized from the penalty spot and VAR ruled out Osimhen’s goal for offside. It should be remembered that the CAF follows the rule of double the value of goals in the opposite field. Senegal and Egypt played another place from the penalty spot. The locals prevailed 1-0 and 1-0 in two matches.

Boulaye Dia sneaked into the red duel, author of the only goal of the second leg. Salah failed in the shootout and Mané converted the fifth and decisive. Senegal will be at the World Cup.

Morocco, a contender for power on the continent, swept Congo by four goals to one and will not miss the biggest party in world football either. Bono left with a gap in the eyebrow, the only bad news of a magical night, where Ounahi, Tissoudali and Achraf scored twice.

Tunisia, meanwhile, managed to close their goal firmly, to the point of not receiving a single shot on goal. In fact, there have only been two in the entire tie, enough to qualify against Mali (0-1 and 0-0). Cameroon ultimately ousted Algeria in extra time, despite being inferior throughout the 120 minutes.

A solitary goal from Chupo-Moting took the game to extra time. There, the locals saw how the VAR annulled a goal from Slimani by hand. When everyone was waiting for the penalties, Touba gave his team a historic joy by finishing off a corner kick taken by Ghezzal with a header. Not everything was said: in minute 124, Toko Ekambi tipped the balance for the Cameroonian side.

Concacaf: Canada

The only mathematically ranked team from this confederation is Canada, which entered the World Cup for the first time in 36 years by beating Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday.

The other two direct places will be decided at dawn from Wednesday to Thursday, although the United States and Mexico have a very difficult time getting their ticket to Qatar. Everything seems to indicate that the fourth will be Costa Rica, which will go to the playoffs.

Conmebol: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay

In South America there are four decided places, which are all direct. Peru is fifth, after its victory against Paraguay (2-0) and will play the playoff against Australia or the United Arab Emirates. Colombia and Chile have been left out of the next World Cup.

OFC

This small confederation, which does not even have a direct place for the World Cup, is still in its play-off phase. This Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Solomon Islands and New Zealand will play a single match.

UEFA: Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia, England, Germany, Portugal and Poland

Europe already has most of its squares decided. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal did not fail in their match against North Macedonia. Precisely a pass from the United player to Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring. Bruno himself sentenced in the second half, although his team did not suffer at any time.

Lewandowski led Poland to the World Cup. As soon as the second half started, he scored from eleven meters. As Sweden tried with Elanga and Isak, Zielinski delivered the knockout blow. Later Ibrahimovic entered, in what could be his last game as an international.

It should be noted that due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, the Russian team has been expelled from the qualification process. For its part, Ukraine has not yet been able to play its semifinal against Scotland and therefore its play-off (the winner faces Wales) still has no date. It will be, in principle, in the June break.

The complete list of classifieds

Host: Qatar.

AFC (Asia and Australia): Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

CAF (Africa): Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon.

Concacaf (Central America and North America): Canada.

Conmebol (South America): Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

OFC (Oceania): In the playoff phase.

UEFA (Europe): Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia, England, Germany, Poland and Portugal.

pending playoffs

In addition to the already mentioned European play-off between Wales and Ukraine or Scotland postponed due to the war, there are two play-offs that are expected to be played in June.

These intercontinental playoffs pit Peru, 5th in CONMEBOL, against Australia or the United Arab Emirates, and 4th in CONCACAF against the Solomon Islands or New Zealand.

Wales vs Ukraine or Scotland

Peru vs Australia or United Arab Emirates

4th CONCACAF vs Solomon Islands or New Zealand

This is how the drums remain

Pot 1: Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal.

Pot 2: Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Canada.

Pot 4: Cameroon, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Tunisia, winner of the Repechage between Asia and CONMEBOL, winner of the Repechage between Oceania and CONCACAF, winner of the Repechage between Wales and Ukraine or Scotland.

There may be modifications. Pot 1 is confirmed.

When is the draw?

The draw for the Qatar World Cup groups will be this Friday, April 1 at 10:00 (Ecuador time). The 32 teams will be divided into four pots. From there, they will be drawn into eight groups of four teams each. Qatar, being the hosts, are already assigned in Group A. Ehe Doha Congress and Exhibition Center will host this ceremony. (D)