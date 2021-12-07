These are the 3 beautiful plants that attract luck, money but also love and good health

Other than poinsettias, they will take care of conquering everyone! Beautiful to look at and ideal for decorating your home in just a few steps. There are 3 plant species that, according to many, would turn into real luck magnets.

“Green” bearers of good omen, the 3 plants we will talk about shortly are an excellent gift idea for friends and relatives. Above all, considering the approach of the holiday season and the arrival of the new year.

In fact, 2022 could start with an extra gear for those who believe in positive energies. In fact, there are many ancient traditions that associate the powers of prosperity and luck with some plant species.

Between history and legend

Taking care of flowers and plants is truly a beneficial activity for the mood, but also for the home. In fact, the number of those who choose plants to decorate indoor and outdoor environments is growing more and more.

Many plants, therefore, are not only ornamental but also show themselves to be shrouded in history and legend.

We are talking about 3 species that are easy to grow and that easily adapt to home environments.

Many folk tales attribute “magical” qualities to lucky bamboo. In Asia, for example, this plant has been a symbol of joy, serenity, longevity and inner peace for over 4,000 years. Furthermore, in addition to being very decorative, this species does not require particular care. Its stems are decidedly unique and delicious, they end in a kind of spiral and it will simply be necessary to place them in the water to be replaced every 6 or 7 days. Better to place the lucky bamboo near a window. In this way the plant will last even for a couple of years without giving any problems. In addition, the stems are also a symbol of economic and spiritual growth and can also be bought twisted or tied in bunches.

The famous peace lily (Spathiphyllum), on the other hand, has intense green leaves. The white flowers give brightness and a sense of well-being. Furthermore, it is able to absorb humidity and favor a temperature balance in the room in which it is positioned. Symbol of good health and longevity.

Finally, we conclude with the mistletoe. A typically winter plant that populates our homes during the Christmas period. Among the legends that hover around the mistletoe, there is one that speaks of its powers of great protection for the inhabitants of the house in which it is placed. In addition, it is one of the auspicious symbols of Christmas and brings wealth, joy and luck. Very famous, then, is the story linked to the mistletoe and to lovers. Tradition has it that a kiss under the mistletoe brings good luck to couples.