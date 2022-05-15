We bring you a selection with 3 powerful, complete and well-designed smartphones for you to renew your faithful companion.

If you are looking to get the best value for your money, any of these 3 mobiles is a great purchase. They are around 300 euros and have everything you could need, no more no less. Because you don’t have to spend 800 euros to take home a good smartphone.

A beautiful design, very vivid screens, a system that moves like butter, multiple cameras that open up a whole world of possibilities… These mid-range Android have a lot to say. We tell you all its characteristics, which one do you prefer?

In addition, we leave you some links to amazon so you can buy them in one of the sites preferred by consumers. Fast, secure and free shipping that give all the tranquility and security in the world.

realme GT Neo 2

The realme terminal arrives with a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. It is a high quality screen, with powerful colors that attract attention.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.62″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

NFC and 5G

Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a processor that you can squeeze with demanding applications. No matter what games or apps you play, the Qualcomm chip will be able to power them all with ease. If you are looking for power, this smartphone is a good buy.

We met with 3 cameras in the back of this realme, you can take good pictures. Its battery does not disappoint either, it reaches up to 5,000mAh and incorporates an impressive 65W fast charge technology.

LITTLE F3 5G

This POCO has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Under its chassis is one of the most powerful chips manufactured by Qualcomm, the same Snapdragon 870 than our previous chosen one. It will move without difficulty any application that is put in front of it.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen

3 rear cameras

4,520 mAh battery with fast charge at 33W

USB-C, NFC and 5G

The POCO F3 incorporates 3 rear cameras: we find a 48 megapixel main sensoran wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro sensing 5 megapixel. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 20 megapixel front camera.

Its battery reaches 4,520mAh capacityalong with a powerful 33W fast charge. The Xiaomi smartphone also has NFC connectivity and up to 5Gyou will not miss anything.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The Korean mobile arrives with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Series, movies, games or anything else you can think of, everything will look great on this panel. You have one of the processors made by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 778Geverything will move with ease and speed.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.7″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

NFC and 5G

Samsung has added 3 cameras to the back of this Galaxy M52 5G: we find a main camera of 64 megapixelsan wide angle 12 megapixel and a 5 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

The Korean terminal also has a battery of 5,000mAh, enough to get to the end of the day without rushing. As its name indicates, we are facing a 5G smartphoneyou will have the possibility to navigate at full speed.

