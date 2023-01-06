These are the 3 free games of Xbox Free Play Days for members of Game Pass Ultimate and Live Gold – PC

It is possible that on Three Kings Day you will receive new games to enjoy over the next few weeks, but Xbox wants to make sure that you have a plan for this weekend with a new shipment for your Xbox Free Play Days. Through this initiative, users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Y xbox live gold they can try a few titles over the next few days, which in turn is renewed frequently with experiences for all tastes.





On this occasion, Microsoft encourages us to spend a weekend full of fantasy, sports and wacky moments with 3 games that will capture the attention of more than one player. As usual in this program, these deliveries will be available from today until sunday january 8, so we have several days to experiment with the mechanics of each title. Below, we detail the experiences that make up the new batch of Xbox Free Play Days.

cricket 22

for the king

saints row

Probably the most important game of the new batch of Xbox Free Play Days is saints row , the most recent installment of the Volition saga that works as a reboot accompanied by the brand’s most characteristic action scenes. The game takes place in Santo Ileso, a dynamic fictional city, and tells the story of a group of young people who wants to make a career in criminal business.

As you can already imagine, cricket 22 focuses its gameplay exclusively on the cricket. With several fully licensed competitions and teams from Australia, England, the West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland, you have the chance to discover the sport and win more than one medal.

Last but not least, the Xbox Free Play Days drop also includes an option for those who want to delve into more fantastic experiences: for the king . Through a gameplay that can be enjoyed both solo and cooperatively, the game places the user in some randomly generated levels that will not be without challenges.

