Entertainment

These are the 3 miniseries that users play the most today

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

As every day, today we present you a compilation of proposals available in Netflix that you cannot miss since they are some of the favorites for most of the users of the service.

These are three productions that have recently come to Netflix and has become the favorite options. Next, each of the trailers and a brief description of them.

Source link

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Natasha Klauss from “Pasión de Gavilanes” gets married and gave details of her wedding

9 mins ago

Viola Davis will receive the Cannes Women in Motion

11 mins ago

Humberto Zurita dedicates beautiful words to Christian Bach on his birthday

21 mins ago

Benedict Cumberbatch has a controversial opinion on Ariana Grande

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button