These are the 3 miniseries that users play the most today

“The privileged life of Sophie, wife of a powerful politician, dissolves when a scandal comes to light… and her husband is accused of a shocking crime,” explains the official synopsis of one of the titles of the moment.

The British series created by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson stars Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery.

Pálpito is a Colombian drama and thriller web television series created by Leonardo Padrón.? The series was scheduled to be released on April 6, 2022. However, Netflix moved its premiere to April 20, 2022 for no reason. The plot revolves around a man who seeks revenge on an organ trafficking network that murdered his wife, and who by circumstance of life crosses paths with the woman who received the organ from his wife. It stars Michel Brown, Ana Lucía Domínguez, and Sebastián Martínez.

Another of the current productions is a miniseries of six terrifying and entertaining chapters. Is about a Polish production based on the thrillers of Harlan Coben quickly captivated the public, as the best titles on the streaming platform do. It is a crime and mystery drama that has a very striking plot and its short duration (6 chapters of 50 minutes) make it an ideal plan.

While the official synopsis explains that “the disappearance of a young man after the death of a friend of his alters the lives of the residents of a prosperous suburb of Warsaw and reveals their secrets and lies.”