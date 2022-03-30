These are the 3 models of jeans that Selena Gómez chooses and thus combines them

One of the favorite clothes Selena Gomez are the Jean. He uses them in all his street looks, with sweaters, tops, jackets or shirts, but always adding his personal and informal touch. Their jeans They are very favorable for those women of petite stature who want to look more stylized. Here we show you how to combine them like the singer.

There is no magic formula to use jeans. Each one can give you the style and imprint you want, according to your mood, the time or the occasion. Selena Gomez inspires us with three looks with three jeans to help us combine them in different ways.

mom

Selena Gómez bets on mom jeans with sweaters and stilettos. Photo: Pinterest.

The jeans mom are one of the most sought after by women because they are loose, comfortable and look good. Selena Gomez choose a cropped cut together with a white turtleneck top, blue sweater, nude stilettos and sunglasses.

Although his choice caught our attention at first glance, it was a very well thought out option. In this look, there is just the right balance between showing and hiding skin, as she shows off her ankles with the jeans and covers her torso with the top. This allows the figure, even though the Jean be looser, look stylized and harmonious.

skinny

The singer also chooses the classic skinny jeans. Photo: Elle.

Selena Gomez loves jeans cigarette or skinny He wears them in different ways and this time he decided to combine them with a striped vest, orange sandals and pastel pink crossbody bag. A very youthful look, but to which we can put on and take off various garments to give it a new style.

In this case, jeans skinny jeans stylized the singer’s legs, and the open-toed clogs without straps allowed continuity to be given to the lower area. The vest can be worn alone or you can wear it with a loose shirt underneath, to create more volume in the upper area.

Straight

Selena Gómez is encouraged by the trend of double denim. Photo: Telva.

The jeans straight are a classic wherever you look at it. They have the power to stylize any woman, regardless of height or type of silhouette. Selena Gomez she opted for them along with a white t-shirt, denim jacket with a shearling collar and white boots.

This outfit has timeless pieces that will always serve you and look good when you wear them together. The white boots with heels allow you to give yourself more height as well as if you replace the denim jacket with a tailored blazer with large straight shoulder pads. This is how your shoulders and legs will show off, since the square heel plus the shoulder pads of the same geometry will allow you to create a longer figure by marking flattering areas.

Selena Gomez choose the jeans most used and gives them a new twist so that we learn to use them in the easiest and coolest way.

Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable, regardless of your height or any other physical characteristics!