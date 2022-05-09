these are the 4 mansions of Julia Roberts – Revista Para Ti

The renowned actress invests in real estate and already has several residences distributed in the most exclusive areas of the United States. In this note we tell you what some of them are and how they are decorated. They are all divine!

Julia Roberts is not only known for being one of the established stars of Hollywood and winner of several Oscars, but also for investing part of her fortune in real estate and acquiring luxurious mansions scattered in various corners of the world, especially in the most exclusive areas of the United States. Here we show you some of the most outstanding.

The 5 mansions of Julia Roberts

Goldenbear Ranch

In the 1990s, the actress became engaged to Kiefer Sutherland and together they bought this fabulous lakeside property in the Whitefish, Montana area. Although they never lived in the house due to their separation, it transpired that the property follows a super rustic style, has 5 bedrooms, a nine-hole golf course, a dock and even a guest house.

Julia Roberts’ log cabin house in Montana. Tale! Photos: Twitter.

Taos

Roberts also owns a ‘ranch’ in New Mexicowhere she married the director of photography, Daniel Moder, on July 4, 2002. In this residence super cozythe couple usually spend long periods with their three children and, as a curious fact, they bought this property from the former Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfield.

The facade of the “Rancho Taos” in New Mexico. Photo: Pinterest

Malibu

This city is one of the favorites of the actress and her husband, since they own several properties. It is the case of this country house in the Point Dume area, valued at 3.9 million dollars. Built in 1949, it was completely renovated, with ‘everything new’, it has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is minutes from the beach.

The “country house” in Malibu. Photos: Twitter.

San Francisco

In California County, Julia bought a victorian house designed by renowned architect Sylvian Schnaittacher and remodeled by John Wheatman. Valued at more than 8 million dollars, it has a spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay, It has 5 stories, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a large family room, fully equipped kitchen, wine cellar, outdoor dining area, and a garden.

Julia Roberts’ Victorian-style home in San Francisco. Photo: Twitter.