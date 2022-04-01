These are the 4 reasons why you should return all or part of the Child Credit – NBC New York (47)

The Child Tax Credit extended for 2021 by the American Bailout Plan is set to end along with tax season, unless Congress revives the bill that would extend it another year, or better yet, make it permanent.

While low-to-moderate income parents across the country came to rely on advance payments that arrived in their bank accounts and mailboxes every month from July to December of last year, the end of the credit in its 2021 version could make it difficult for millions of families to make ends meet this summer once they spend the second part of the credit filling groceries and paying for other essential items.

But in some cases, hundreds of those benefiting families will have to repay all or part of the money they received last year from the tax credit to the IRS, which would be financially devastating for parents on tight budgets.

Who would be responsible for returning the money? Here are four reasons the IRS might require a refund of the Child Tax Credit when you file your taxes this year.

Read the guide to IRS Advance Child Tax Credit Payments in 2021 for more details on requirements and overpayments. Information is available in Spanish.

YOUR INCOME INCREASED IN 2021

If your income increased significantly from 2020 to 2021, you may need to repay some or all of the monthly tax credit payments that were issued between July and December of last year due to the income limit.

Individual filers who earned $75,000 or less, heads of households who earned $112,500 or less, and married filing jointly who earned $150,000 or less were eligible to receive the full monthly payments.

But if your income exceeded that maximum limit, your Child Tax Credit payments were reduced or eliminated altogether.

By the time advance payments began to be issued, the IRS had no way of determining what last year’s income would be, as 2021 tax returns weren’t scheduled to be filed until later this spring. Therefore, the income was based on the 2019 and 2020 tax returns.

Let’s say you’re a head of household who earned $110,000 in 2020, so you would have automatically qualified for monthly tax credit payments. But if your income increased to $120,000 during 2021, you would be above the maximum threshold to qualify for full payments. As such, you would have to pay back some of the tax credit when you file your taxes.

CHANGED YOUR MARITAL STATUS FOR TAX RETURN PURPOSES

A change in your filing status may also have resulted in an overpayment, which means you’d have to pay back some or all of the tax credit when you file your taxes later this year.

Let’s say you were married and filed a joint return in 2020 with a household income of $100,000 per year, but your filing status changed to single in early 2021 after a divorce or legal separation. In turn, your filing status changed from a joint return to a single taxpayer with an income of $80,000.

To qualify for full payments as a single filer, you can have a maximum income of $75,000, so your additional $5,000 income would mean you exceed the guidelines for keeping full payments. As such, you will need to pay back some of the money you received in 2021.

THERE WAS A CHANGE IN YOUR CHILD CUSTODY AGREEMENT

If your child custody agreement was revised from 2020 to 2021, you may need to repay some or all of the Child Tax Credit payments you received during the last year.

For example, let’s say you received the maximum amount of your child’s monthly loan payments. However, the custody situation changed in 2021, and now he only visits you in the summers.

The guidelines state that a child must live with the parent claiming the credit for at least half the year. That means you’ll have to pay back some or all of what the IRS paid you for the tax credit advance.

If you want to avoid problems and delays with your return, it is very important to choose a professional who is trained and honest. The IRS gives us tips and warnings. Visit https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf for more details.

The same could be true for parents who can’t claim their child on their 2021 tax returns. It’s common for parents who share custody to agree to claim the child every other year, meaning one on and one off.

If you claimed your child in 2020 but it’s the other parent’s turn to claim your child in 2021, you may have to pay back the tax credit money you already received.

YOU MOVED ABROAD

Another requirement to receive the money from the Child Tax Credit is to have lived in the United States for more than half of the year. If you moved out of the country at some point, and spent more than half of the year abroad, you’ll likely need to repay the Child Tax Credit money that was sent to you over the course of 2021.

HOW DO I RETURN THE MONEY FROM THE CREDIT FOR CHILDREN SO AS NOT TO FACE FINES AND PENALTIES?

It is a simple process. In most cases, you can wait until you file your tax return to report the overpayment to the IRS.

When you report this additional income, you will reduce the amount of money you will receive for your taxes or increase the amount you owe the IRS for your 2021 taxes. If you owe the money as part of a tax payment, you will simply have to pay it back through a of the approved payment methods offered by the IRS.

Direct Pay is a free IRS service that allows you to make online payments directly from your bank account.

Taxpayers can use direct payment on the following returns:

Form 1040, for income taxes

Form 1040 for medical care payments (previously called “shared responsibility” payments)

Form 1040-ES (Estimated Tax)

Form 1040-X (Amended Return)

installment payment plans

Form 4868(SP) (Extension to file the return)

Form 5329 (Additional taxes on qualified plans)

Just choose the “Make a Payment” option on the main Direct Payment page. You will need to select the reason for your payment, how you want to credit it, and the tax year to which you want to credit it.

