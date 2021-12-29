When it comes to prevention, we are all a little on the alert. The very important question should never be underestimated. We should all go through a series of preventative screenings to avoid any problems over the years. Screening literally means investigation of parts of the population at risk of certain diseases in order to identify their nature, incidence and study prevention. For this reason, even if we are part of the so-called millennial or baby boom generation and haven’t done certain types of checks before, now is the right time to start.

These are the 4 screening tests that every woman should do before the age of 30

We are all familiar with certain types of diseases. Familiarity does not mean inheritance and, for this reason, with some attention we can keep a whole series of possible problems under control. These are the 4 screening tests that every woman should do before the age of 30, but also after the age of 40, 50 and beyond. Being a woman, especially in this historical era, is in many ways facilitated by a medicine that, over the years, has developed more and more devices and tests that can keep us monitored. Let’s see some important tests together:

PAP test

The purpose of this test is to detect cervical cancer or cervical changes. With this test it will be possible, in fact, to verify the absence or to activate early in case of problems. The test is very simple and can be done by our trusted gynecologist. The examination will be carried out with the speculum, which is nothing more than a tool to widen the uterine walls, which in themselves are elastic and flexible. In this way, without any kind of pain, secretions from the neck will be collected and analyzed in the laboratory (cytological examination).

Mole mapping

Mole mapping is a test used to detect possible abnormalities on our skin. For example, if we notice that some of our mole has changed shape or color, it is important to be examined immediately. The dermatologist with the screening will analyze macroscopic and dermoscopic images of our moles. This procedure is also completely pain-free. We use a camera with a special lens that rests on each of our mole.

Breast examination

The breast examination is aimed at excluding possible breast diseases. It is a painless procedure and is done by the breast specialist. The doctor analyzes our breasts manually and visually to check for lumps, nipple discharge, inflammation or pain in the breasts. It is advisable to do it at least once before the age of 40 and, upon completion, at least once a year.

Evaluation of the pelvic floor

Finally, the evaluation of the pelvic floor allows to evaluate its tone and the degree of relaxation. With this test you can know any risk factors that depend on our lifestyle, so as to improve it immediately. If the doctor finds situations in which prevention is necessary, then muscle re-education is carried out. A series of exercises to do with or without the doctor. The cases of risk could be hypotonic floor, that is, that contracts little or with difficulty, or hypertonic, extremely contracted and difficult to relax. Obviously, the doctor will tell us what to do, but screening is suitable for women of all ages.