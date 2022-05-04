These are the 5 cryptocurrencies that survived the market in red

The cryptocurrency market continues with little upward force. Over the past week, in fact, the vast majority of large-cap coins have had negative returns. Among them, even bitcoin (BTC) had a bad week.

The market situation was such during the last 7 days, that none of the top 20 cryptocurrencies appears in the top of CriptoNoticias this first week of May. The largest capitalization coin with a presence on this list is Tron, which ranks 21st in the market.

The top is headed this time Sails (VLX), with little more than 14% above; followed precisely by Tron (TRX), with 11% increase; and one of the most famous tokens of the moment: STEPNwhich rose more than 7% in that period.

Nexus (4% up) and Huobi Token(HT)just over 1% up, close the weekly altcoin top.

Of the main cryptocurrencies in the market, the least loser of the last 7 days has been bitcoin, below 1% down. Others cannot boast of the same, with percentages in the red between 7% and up to 17%: Ripple’s XRP, Solana (SOL), cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC).

Velas passes 20 million dollars of commercial volume

The currency with the highest increase during the last week, Candles (VLX), rose 14.05% in a 7-day range at the time of writing this article. With that boost, the token of this platform focused on decentralized applications and projects is currently at 0.1839 per unit, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The boost in the price of the cryptocurrency coincides with one of the highest spikes this year in VLX trading volume on exchanges. For 24-hour ranges, over the past week they have been trading between 20 and 25 million dollars in this cryptocurrency. This fact occurs for the first time since the beginning of April, when the volume exceeded 30 million dollars at times.

Velas currently has a market capitalization of just over $420 million. The figure places VLX in position 127 in the market by capitalization. And despite the recent figures, during the last 24 hours the trading volume is much lower, just over 8 million dollars.

Candlesticks are up more than 14% over the last 7 days. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Tron rises after announcement of its own stablecoin

Another cryptocurrency that was up more than 10% during the week was the native currency of the Tron network, TRX. In the last 7 days, the rebound was 11.82% to place its price at 0.07018 dollars per unit.

The rise of TRX comes after the proposal of Justin Sun, creator of Tron, to create a stablecoin characteristic of this network. Among the most striking aspects is the fact that the collateral of that stablecoin for the anchor to the value of the dollar it will be precisely TRX.

TRX is the largest cap coin featured in this week’s newsletter. Currently, it is in the 21st position of the top of the market, with more than 7,000 million dollars of accumulated capitalization. As for the market, in about 24 hours more than $1.8 billion in TRX trading volume was moved on exchanges.

Tron had an increase of more than 10% during the last 7 days. Source: CoinMarketCap.

STEPN repeats for the second week in a row at the top

Walking to earn tokens seems to stay on the radar of investors and market speculators. For this reason, STEPN (GMT) appears for the second consecutive week in our top.

In this opportunity, GMT rose 7.62% to USD 3.43 per unit. The previous week had already had a much higher rise, about 33%.

After the success of the games play-to-earn, like Axie Infinity, this proposal rewards its users for their reported mobility through their mobile phone. The impact of this idea is clear, if we take into account that GMT is among the 50 coins with the largest market capitalization, having more than 2,000 million dollars.

GMT, token of STEPN, increased another 7.43% during the last week. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Nexo comes to Binance

The Nexo token, a lender with collateral in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, is the fourth with the highest percentage of increase in this bulletin. With 4.80%, NEXO reached 2.24 dollars per unit in the week, although at its highest point in this period it reached 3.4 dollars.

This rise is probably related to the inclusion of NEXO as a trading pair on the world’s largest exchange, Binance, In the past week. The NEXO pairs on the platform are the stablecoins tether (USDT) and Binance USD (BUSD), in addition to bitcoin (BTC).

Nexo is currently the 65th coin based on market cap. At the time of writing this article, it accumulates a capital of more than 1,200 million dollars, with a trading volume of just under 30 million on exchanges.

The Nexo token reached a peak of $3.4 during the week. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Huobi Token closes the top with just 1% up

This week, the top is closed by another token belonging to a cryptocurrency platform. In this case, from the Asian exchange Huobi. The rise of Huobi Token (HT) was much more moderate, but it stands out in the middle of a market with many losses during the week. HT rose just 1.27% to settle at $9.43.

Huobi Token behaved quite erratically during these days, although it managed to overcome several drops to go green in the period analyzed for this bulletin.

Ranked 56th in the market, HT accumulates a capital of more than 1,400 million dollars, although its trading volume on exchanges has fallen more than 20% in the 24-hour range.