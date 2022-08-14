These are the 5 models of sneakers that triumph among the famous

Years go by and the fashion of sneakers continues to accompany us. Perhaps because it is increasingly clear to us that being comfortable and being fashionable are not mutually exclusive concepts. The ‘sneakers’ combine with our favorite ‘leggings’, with straight jeans, or even with the shortest dresses in our wardrobe. That is why they are the best option for a walk, through the center of a city, through the park or wherever.

We wanted to be inspired by some of our favorite ‘celebrities’ to find the five most comfortable and fashionable sneakers to succeed with our urban looks.

Thin-soled sneakers, such as the Adidas Samba

Bella Hadid bets on the Adidas Samba for her ‘off duty’ looks GTRES

We never tire of repeating it: the Adidas Samba They are the sneakers of the season. It is a short sports shoe that was born on the soccer fields in the 1950s and whose design has become a classic that has stood the test of time. Every day we see more models wearing this type of ‘sneaker’, super comfortable and versatile, which they usually incorporate into their more sporty looks. They are ideal for the most relaxed outfits of our day to day, but we can also experiment with them as Bella Hadid does and wear them with elegant outfits to provide a certain contrast.

Retro air shoes, like the New Balance 550

The model Kendall Jenner in NY with a casual look and New Balance 550 GTRES

Sneakers New Balance 550 They are the queens of retro sneakers, and have already become one of the most desired pieces for celebrities. If you want them for your walks around the city, we wish you luck because they are usually out of stock in most stores.

Created in 1989, they had their own revival in 2021 and have since become a huge object of desire for the fashion industry. The New Balance 550 are already in the closet of current fashion icons like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner or Emily Ratajkowski, and they wear them everywhere so comfortable and versatile What are they.





Basketball style, like the Nike Air Jordan 1

The model Kaia Gerber with some Jordan in Paris GTRES

Views of many ‘influencers’ and models in their Instagram posts, the Air Jordan are one of the best options if what you want is to be fashionable but very comfortable. The success that these shoes are having lately has led the sports firm Nike to design them in a wide variety of colorsso you can choose which ones are your favorites.

Very sporty trainers, such as the Asics Gel 1090

Actress Reese Witherspoon, for a walk with some Asics GTRES

If you like to be comfortable, you’re in luck. Tracksuit looks and sporty aesthetics are the order of the day. Brands like Asicswith their shoes that, a few years ago, were more associated with ‘running’, show us that ‘sneakers’ can be a very versatile shoe that will accompany us on any occasion. The Asics Gel Kayano and its sisters the Gel 1090which were already in use a decade ago, have had a renaissance and have now been introduced into our urban looks and from day to day. Some even wear them with jacket suits, giving their style a twist.





Type ‘trekking’, like the Salomon

Bella Hadid with Solomon GTRES

Although they leave you a little surprised at first, they are perfect for a walk in the mountains but they also fit with an outfit for the city. Are the Salomon sneakers, ‘trekking’ style, that have become the favorites of many celebrities such as Bella Hadid or Elsa Hosk. So that you have a reference model, the ones we see the most famous such as the XA PRO 3D and the Speedcross 3 and 4, which have the adjustable rubber closure and the ‘zig zag’ on the sides.

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content every Thursday in your email for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.