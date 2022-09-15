These are the 5 most effective fitness exercises you can do at home

Goodbye vacations, hello routine. The daily journey from the bed to the chair at work, from there to the sofa at home and back to the bed typical of our sedentary society has multiplied even more with the rise of teleworking. “Sedentary lifestyle, that is, physical inactivity, is becoming more common. It is an epidemic that is spreading”, warns Dr. Mario Lloret.

If we add to this the effects of a summer of excesses in food, with an abuse of fried foods and heavy foods, we may find new accumulations of fat in our body. Especially in the area par excellence: the abdomen. Luckily, losing belly is possible, you just have to resort to the best abdominal exercises and have a good amount of willpower.

No need to join the gym or hire a personal trainer. From home you can tone the abdomen with simple exercises. In this way we will break this circle of sedentary lifestyle as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO), which warns that a quarter of the world’s adult population is at risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, cancer and dementia due to their sedentary habits. A list to which the specialist Alba Pardo adds other pathologies such as low back pain, depression, cholesterol, osteoporosis and anxiety.

1

plates

Planks are one of the most complete and basic exercises in routines to get in shape. The secret to performing them correctly is to maintain control of a straight back at all times. They are ideal for training at home and there are many kinds, the recommendation is to vary them. In addition to the classic front plank, there are the side plank, the knee-to-chest plank, the plank with elbow extension, or the supine or inverted isometric plank.

two

leg raises

They contract the belly and are a great help to strengthen the abdomen and reduce fat: they are leg lifts. The most basic begins in a lying position on your back and consists of placing your feet together and your legs stretched out to raise them as vertically as possible. To get the most out of the exercise, the movement of lowering them back to the ground must be slow and controlled. Lateral elevations can also be used, with the body lying on its side and the head resting on one arm, one leg is raised and held for a few seconds.

3

ABS

The classic of exercises to tone the abdomen, but just as effective as ever. Its advantage is that, like the plates, there are several types to be able to alternate in the routine. Some of the most recommended are sit-up abdominals, with leg elevation; push-up sit-ups, accompanied by some weight; and the abdominals with torsion, a movement that serves to exercise the oblique muscles.

4

cross climber

We enter the field of high intensity with the cross climber, a highly recommended exercise to lose fat and exercise the abdomen. With the hands resting on the ground, the arms slightly bent and the legs stretched out, an alternating movement of bringing one leg towards the chest in the direction of the opposite arm begins. Then, return to the position and repeat with the other leg and again towards your opposite arm. The exercise and the exchange of legs must be fluid and constant.

5

burpees

An exercise for those who already have a certain physical background are burpees, perfect for working the abdomen, as well as the chest, back, arms and legs. Traditional burpees are performed from a standing position. At the moment of the explosion of the exercise, the hands are placed on the ground and, with a jump, the body is stretched in a flexed position. He picks up with his feet to return to an upright posture and jumps with his arms up. One of the most common exercises to lose fat, but very demanding due to its intensity.