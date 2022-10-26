These are the 5 most effective sports to train with well-being and happiness!

Why do those who train train? Keeping the body in shape, losing weight, burning fat, increasing muscles are some of the main objectives. But it is proven that doing sports and some intense physical activity also has benefits for mental health and to enhance the wellness emotional and spiritual.

The Top 5 physical disciplines that increase happiness

Playing sports is good, and some even guarantee those who engage in this physical activity to be happier. According to a study carried out by the universities of Yale and Oxford and published in “The Lancet”, it is shown that sport motivates, energizes and stimulates the wellness and happiness beyond their physical performance.

Fitness seeks more and more ways to train to live better

The key is serotonin and dopamine, hormones “of happiness” that, like a muscle, grow when we play sports. And there are activities that further enhance this positive effect, anti stress and anxiety.

1.Jumping. Do training in a group, sharing sport as a social activity and in community is an effect fitness post-pandemic that boosted some activities. Power jumping is one of them. It is about jumping on a trampoline and moving and doing choreography to the rhythm of cheerful and stimulating music.

2.Cycling. Riding a bicycle is one of the physical activities that has grown the most in recent times. It is very practical, it is an ecological mobility system, and also a simple way to move around the city in a more playful and entertaining way.

Its indoor or stationary bike version is also very effective as it represents a high-intensity activity that can be done listening to music or watching a series or documentary while pedaling.

Cycling generates psychological and emotional benefits.

3. Go for a run. Running is one of the most stimulating physical activities with guaranteed satisfaction. Although it is a discipline that requires a lot of effort, it also causes a powerful stimulus to mood, energy and self-esteem. His system of goals and objectives to meet does not fail.

4.Fitness: body and mind. It is no longer just about going to the gym to train and sweat. Today, from the largest chains to the private personal trainer, everyone knows that whoever starts a training he wants to have a fit body and also have a good time and have fun.

For this reason, there are more and more options for special classes, from Zumba or any aerobics class with a touch of entertainment, to pole dance, which stimulates a new connection with one’s own body, bold and fun. The incorporation of yoga and other disciplines that make us feel better in the world fitness it is also a demonstration to do training It is much more than training the body.

5. Parkour. Finding a different and original physical activity also causes an immediate feeling of well-being. And parkour is one of the most inspiring new disciplines. It consists of running, jumping, climbing, crawling, avoiding obstacles… Applying training to strengthen muscles and train coordination and balance, agility, strength and endurance, it’s like playing! Thus, in addition to being a training physical, parkour is also attributed the quality of stimulating the mind and causing feelings of well-being and satisfaction.

Remember to always have medical check-ups before starting physical exercise or strength routines. Also consult a professional who supervises your routine and monitors it.