Health

These are the 5 most effective sports to train with well-being and happiness!

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

Why do those who train train? Keeping the body in shape, losing weight, burning fat, increasing muscles are some of the main objectives. But it is proven that doing sports and some intense physical activity also has benefits for mental health and to enhance the wellness emotional and spiritual.

The Top 5 physical disciplines that increase happiness

Playing sports is good, and some even guarantee those who engage in this physical activity to be happier. According to a study carried out by the universities of Yale and Oxford and published in “The Lancet”, it is shown that sport motivates, energizes and stimulates the wellness and happiness beyond their physical performance.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Cristina Kirchner’s harsh criticism of the rise in prepaid medical fees | The vice president questioned the government’s decision

14 mins ago

Dramatically increasing incidence of melanoma in the world

25 mins ago

Innovate to save lives and improve well-being

36 mins ago

The Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba positions 16 of its specialties among the best in Spain

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button