These are the 5 most FAMOUS women’s perfumes used by celebrities

Celebrities are of great help to follow a trend or to choose without much dilemma an accessory that they use, such is the case of perfumes which are often done Famous because entertainment icons have their approval. That is why we will mention the top fragrances used by stars for women.

Without a doubt, the use of perfume helps the appearance of each person, that is why celebrities use only the fragrances that are in their favor, so that when people acquire it they have the faithful idea that it is an aroma of good taste. .

Related news

Most famous women’s perfumes used by celebrities

There is a wide variety of fragrances on the market, which is why most people are conflicted when choosing a fragrance. However, the Famous They can give us a little push when purchasing one.

In one of the favorites among the famous Well this fragrance It has been used by Hillary Clinton, Kate Hudson, Scarlett Johansson, Beyoncé, Eva Mendes and Renee Zellweger, being the origin of a new olfactory way, with its light blue facet, its delicious notes and its voluptuous facet, created as a tribute to femininity enveloping, sensual and glamorous.

It is one of the favorites because it is a classic and one of the Famous among celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, Jackie Kennedy, Kate Moss, Carolina de Monaco, Eva Mendez, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Nicole Kidman. Top notes are aldehydes, ylang-ylang, neroli, bergamot and lemon; middle notes are iris, jasmine, rose, orris root and lily-of-the-valley; Base notes are civet, sandalwood, amber, musk, moss, vetiver, vanilla and patchouli.

Be Delicious DKNY by Donna Karan

Being the favorite of Emma Watson, Kate Winslet and Blake Lively, it is a fragrance for woman that celebrates individuality with the refreshing spirit of Be Delicious and its Apple-infused Fresh Floral scent that transports you to New York City.

One of the favorites of Anne Hathaway and Emma Stone, which is a floral fragrance in a bottle with rounded lines. Unpredictable, always on the move, CHANCE draws you into a whirlwind of happiness and fantasy. A lucky olfactory appointment. She appears and disappears, never stopping… and you only have seconds to catch her.

East fragrance is very famous as it is used by two great music icons such as Adele and Madonna, where the mystery of the legendary forbidden fruit subsists in this perfume, a magical and contemporary potion that combines femininity and audacity