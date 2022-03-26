These are the 5 period films that influenced Bridgerton, did you see them?

James 6 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 78 Views

The second season of Bridgerton is coming to Netflix and fans are already preparing to binge watch the new episodes of the platform’s entertaining period series.

The series, which debuted in December 2020 and quickly became a phenomenon on the streaming service, is based on the Julia Quinn literary saga. The story revolves around the Bridgertona large family of London aristocracy of the Regency era, where there is romance, scandal, and rumors at the hands of the mysterious Lady Whistledown, a daring writer of unknown identity who is dedicated to airing the secrets of the elite.

Source link

About James

Check Also

“The Batman”: The version of Robert Pattinson does not reach the legacy of the other Batman movies

Full disclosure: I’m not a die-hard fan of superheroes. Absolutely. My first interaction with the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved