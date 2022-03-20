These are the 5 SONGS by Vicente Fernández that were written by Juan Gabriel | VIDEO

James 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 52 Views

Vicente Fernandez and John Gabriel they are two of the most important musical figures in the history of Mexico, however, they never had a close relationship and therefore, they did not have many collaborations, but although they had their differences, ‘Chente’ came to interpret 5 written songs for ‘El Divo de Juárez’.

While ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ is considered one of the most important singers in regional Mexican music, ‘Juanga’ earned himself status as one of the best singer-songwriters in Mexico for his innumerable compositions, in addition to the fact that many of them became great hits when performed by other artists; even Vicente Fernandez came to sing songs authored by John Gabriel despite their disagreements.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Tom Cruise to Premiere ‘Top Gun’ Sequel at Cannes Film Festival

The long-awaited sequel to top gun (1986) will be released in the next Cannes Film …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved