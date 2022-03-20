These are the 5 SONGS by Vicente Fernández that were written by Juan Gabriel | VIDEO

Vicente Fernandez and John Gabriel they are two of the most important musical figures in the history of Mexico, however, they never had a close relationship and therefore, they did not have many collaborations, but although they had their differences, ‘Chente’ came to interpret 5 written songs for ‘El Divo de Juárez’.

While ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ is considered one of the most important singers in regional Mexican music, ‘Juanga’ earned himself status as one of the best singer-songwriters in Mexico for his innumerable compositions, in addition to the fact that many of them became great hits when performed by other artists; even Vicente Fernandez came to sing songs authored by John Gabriel despite their disagreements.

It is known that their rivalry began when ‘Chente’ refused to meet ‘Juanga’ on one occasion for a broadcast on the Radio Mil station; since then this enmity began, to such an extent that John Gabriel would deny him to interpret his songsbut ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ ignored it and throughout his career he sang some of his songs, which are the following:

This is one of the songs most recognized by the Mexican public, for which Vicente Fernandez He came to have it among his repertoire, in fact, he included it in the recording of his show ‘Primera Fila’, an intimate concert that took place in 2008 and in which he sang some of his favorite songs.

the famous song of John Gabriel dedicated to his mother has been performed by countless artists, so Vicente Fernandez He was not far behind and caused great emotion in the public when he interpreted it.

“I swear I will never go back”

Despite their differences, there was always a professional respect between the two artists, which is why ‘Chente’ included this song on his latest album ‘A mis 80’s’, which pays homage to his favorite composers throughout his career.

“I already know that you are leaving”

Before ‘Juanga’ asked ‘Chente’ not to perform his songs anymore, in 1983 Vincent he recorded this song, which is one of his colleague’s most emblematic songs, and included it on his album ’15 Grandes con el numero uno: Vicente Fernández’

“Don’t insist anymore heart”

the last song that Vicente Fernandez interpreted and what was written by John Gabriel is “No longer insist heart”, which was reversed by the rancher idol and which he launched in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.