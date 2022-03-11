These are the 5 technological trends in the “post-pandemic” world

MAZATLAN. – Every day, technology is updated by leaps and bounds that leaves many of us with a square eye, but it was the Covid-19 crisis that forced us all to rebuild, innovate and adapt, especially companies, who they have been forced to prepare themselves with new technologies to remain in force.

The Compañías de Luz company listed precisely 5 key technological trends in a post-pandemic world, those that were only part of science fiction and that today are a reality and are already part of our lives.

Artificial intelligence

It is part of our day to day. The purpose of artificial intelligence is to create machines that display the same capabilities as human beings. But it is not only referred to in a figurative sense, but many companies and business leaders are using artificial intelligence systems to guide decision-making, problem solving and learning.

Virtual reality

It may seem like a very futuristic technology, but the truth is that it is very integrated into our daily lives. Being locked up for a couple of months caused many people to start using virtual reality equipment to satisfy their needs for social interaction: video games, training programs, virtual tourism, among other applications.

But not only citizens have been using it, but also companies have been testing it for meetings, collaborations, conferences and as a tool to communicate with their employees.

5G networks

The concept of 5G refers to the fifth generation of mobile networks that we know. These networks will allow us zero distance connectivity between people and devices in a much faster way. We are getting closer to it becoming a reality and the future of communication. This technology is going to revolutionize the entire mobile sector and it seems that with the pandemic this process has come a long way. In addition, it will also make it possible for objects of daily use, such as refrigerators, to connect in real time and control it from your mobile device.

blockchain technology

It is that set of technologies that allow you to store data of any kind, keeping a secure, decentralized and synchronized registry without the need for a third intermediary. It is the user who has control of the process.

A crisis can lead to innovation, but it can also highlight the general deficiencies regarding these technologies and this is what has happened with the pandemic that has revealed the lack of connectivity and exchange possibilities of the chains current global supply.

the internet of things

The Internet of things describes the set of everyday physical objects that have been incorporating software, sensors, among other things, in order to connect with other devices. From light bulbs to medical machines to save lives.

The IOT will allow us to predict and solve health problems through smart medicine dispensers, IP addresses so that doctors can access every vital part of our body or even predict if what we are eating is in good condition or not thanks to forks smart.

