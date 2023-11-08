These are the 5 video games that cause the most stress

BonusFinder.com, a site specializing in games and betting, conducted a study to verify the information and these were the results

Video game They are supposed to be a fun place to disconnect from reality, however, for some players it is quite the opposite. Obviously, experts say, The missions presented by them can create stress among the players (gamers), which turns the fun time into an angry environment.

conducted a study to verify which video games cause the most stress in players. From the list of tested games, five well-known titles generate large amounts of money.

5 video games that cause the most stress

BonusFinder.com conducted a study with 14 active gamers, who were tested while playing 16 video games from the list for 30 minutes. For this, They measured their heart rates and thus evaluated how much stress the game caused them.

From the list, 5 video games came out on top with regard to the stress they caused in study participants.

Crowned the most stressful video game Mario Kartwhich he received An increase of 32.81% compared to the average resting heart rate of the 64 bpm group, Noted BonusFinder.

After this the FIFA game is now called closer ea sports fcDue to which the participants’ heart rate increased by 20 bpm, i.e. 31.25% higher than a person’s comfort level.

Third, there is call of Duty Modern WarfareWith an increase of 29.69%.

It is like this dark SoulsWith 28.13%.

appears in fifth place fortnite, With an increase of 26.56% in beats per minute.

Video games that increased heart rate to maximum

In addition to measuring beats per minute, the maximum heart rate was also measured and in this case, the list changed radically.

Whoever led this list of video games was dark souls iii supreme empire, then “Participants’ heart rates peaked at 127 bpm, which is 98.44% higher than the group’s initial resting rate of 64 bpm.” BonusFinder stated that this may demonstrate how challenging single-player video game missions are.

And the specialized website announced that the results are also influenced by the adrenaline generated by the eliminatory rounds, the finals and the pinnacle of difficulty.

Another video game that caused a significant increase in heart rate fall friendsBecause its frequency increased to 95.31%.

These two video games are followed by Mario Kart With a 73.44% increase in heart rate, Street Fighter with 71.88% and fifa With 67.19%.

And what are the most relaxing video games?

In addition to finding the most stressful video games, BonusFinder also released a list of the video games that were The participants became calm and their heart rates decreased.

“It turns out that Animal Crossing, The Sims and Skyrim “Participants’ average heart rates dropped by 5% during the 30-minute sessions.”

