These are the 50 most loved global brands

This 2022, the brands most loved by consumers worldwide are those that promote environmental, social and economic initiatives, according to Talkwalker.

This, encouraged by the pandemic, which made consumers “more aware of social and mental health problems”, says the platform dedicated to market intelligence.

Together, Talkwalker and Hootsuite analyzed more than 1,500 brands, from 20 different industries, in 8 different markets through 2.6 million conversations on social networks worldwide, and compiled the list of the most loved brands globally.

In the project, the passion, trust and satisfaction that brands cause their customers was analyzed in social networks and review sites. At the end, a measurement was obtained, and a score and a place were assigned to each mark.

The relevance of the ranking lies not only in locating the popularity of the brands, but also in reflecting their faster growth, and what other companies can learn, since the most beloved brands grow three times faster, according to Talkwalker.

These are the most loved brands globally.

Beauty, fashion, food and beverage brands top the 50 most loved.

In the strategy of beauty brands, explains the Love Brands 2022 ranking, it highlights that they issue communications about their environmental and social sustainability initiatives, impacting customers around the world.

In his case, the most beloved brand in the world in 2022, has invested in environmental and economic sustainability initiatives, for example, with a campaign that guarantees the planting of trees according to the sales it achieves on its website. It is the brand of sports equipment Asics.

In addition, Asics has tried to have a presence, sponsoring sporting events that bring joy to fans, obtaining a significant number of positive mentions and interactions on social networks.

The second place of the most beloved brands was obtained by the coffee brand Illywhich does not support small environmental projects, but has instead adopted sustainability commitments in its charter, and aims to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2023.

In networks, Illy also generates almost exclusively positive conversations.

The third place of the Love Brands 2022 was obtained by Colorbar Cosmetics, which discovered the secrets of building positive emotional connections with your audience: Colorbar publishes its news and sustainability efforts side by side; and it makes no distinction between genders and even celebrates diversity. It also makes cruelty-free products.

The fourth most loved brand in the world is the French beauty products Nuxe, famous for using honey, while it has entered into partnerships with organizations to protect bees. Also, in her social work she empowers farmers.

The fifth place was also obtained by a French brand: Maisons du Monde, dedicated to furniture and decoration. His charity funds reforestation projects, while also operating a repair division and second-hand store to promote a more circular economy.

The sixth position was obtained by the vegan Bonduelle, a global leader beloved by consumers for its goal of making plant-based foods a sustainable way of life. The brand posts its recipes on social media, inspiring its customers to eat healthier foods.

jimmy choo It has the 7th place in the list. The footwear brand is beloved for its work empowering women through education and entrepreneurship. It has also been popular for being worn by trendsetters like Princess Diana and actress Jennifer Aniston.

The eighth position of the list is occupied by Kewpie, a highly-selling mayonnaise brand in Japan. The product is highly used by cooking influencers as well as artists.

the swedish Fjällräven, manufacturer of backpacks, clothing and outdoor equipment, ranks 9th on the list, favored for creating positive experiences for its customers both in person and in the digital world. Among its actions that make it such a beloved brand, it is found that each week it customizes 1,000 backpacks to the taste of its customers, a task with which it highlights its support for free expression, and sustainability, by using unused fabric.

The 10th place is occupied by the brand Muji, which offers household items, clothing and food. For Muji consumers, the brand’s products are good, and are often recommended. In addition, it is loved for offering a furniture rental service, serving an important market of university students and young professionals.

The complete list is made up as follows:

Asics Illy Colorbar Cosmetics Nuxe Maisons du Monde Bonduelle jimmy choo Kewpie Fjällräven Muji Oral-B The Redoute downy Bombay Shaving Company life buoy The English Court Yonex karl lagerfeld Bosch palmolive Lancome Nescafe Dolve & Gabbana Estee Lauder Duracell Charles & Keith Yves Rocher Chevy The real panthene Yakult Missoni Mercedes Benz Kit Kat Oppo Alfa Romeo volkswagen Head & Shoulders huggies Dettol Hub Spot Rip Curl hyundai Huda Beauty Adidas hellofresh Manzana Sulwhasoo Seasons Hotels & Resorts Nissin Foods

