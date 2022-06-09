Entertainment

These are the 50 most loved global brands

This 2022, the brands most loved by consumers worldwide are those that promote environmental, social and economic initiatives, according to Talkwalker.

This, encouraged by the pandemic, which made consumers “more aware of social and mental health problems”, says the platform dedicated to market intelligence.

Together, Talkwalker and Hootsuite analyzed more than 1,500 brands, from 20 different industries, in 8 different markets through 2.6 million conversations on social networks worldwide, and compiled the list of the most loved brands globally.

In the project, the passion, trust and satisfaction that brands cause their customers was analyzed in social networks and review sites. At the end, a measurement was obtained, and a score and a place were assigned to each mark.

The relevance of the ranking lies not only in locating the popularity of the brands, but also in reflecting their faster growth, and what other companies can learn, since the most beloved brands grow three times faster, according to Talkwalker.

These are the most loved brands globally.

Beauty, fashion, food and beverage brands top the 50 most loved.

In the strategy of beauty brands, explains the Love Brands 2022 ranking, it highlights that they issue communications about their environmental and social sustainability initiatives, impacting customers around the world.

In his case, the most beloved brand in the world in 2022, has invested in environmental and economic sustainability initiatives, for example, with a campaign that guarantees the planting of trees according to the sales it achieves on its website. It is the brand of sports equipment Asics.

In addition, Asics has tried to have a presence, sponsoring sporting events that bring joy to fans, obtaining a significant number of positive mentions and interactions on social networks.

The second place of the most beloved brands was obtained by the coffee brand Illywhich does not support small environmental projects, but has instead adopted sustainability commitments in its charter, and aims to eliminate its carbon footprint by 2023.

In networks, Illy also generates almost exclusively positive conversations.

The third place of the Love Brands 2022 was obtained by Colorbar Cosmetics, which discovered the secrets of building positive emotional connections with your audience: Colorbar publishes its news and sustainability efforts side by side; and it makes no distinction between genders and even celebrates diversity. It also makes cruelty-free products.

The fourth most loved brand in the world is the French beauty products Nuxe, famous for using honey, while it has entered into partnerships with organizations to protect bees. Also, in her social work she empowers farmers.

The fifth place was also obtained by a French brand: Maisons du Monde, dedicated to furniture and decoration. His charity funds reforestation projects, while also operating a repair division and second-hand store to promote a more circular economy.

The sixth position was obtained by the vegan Bonduelle, a global leader beloved by consumers for its goal of making plant-based foods a sustainable way of life. The brand posts its recipes on social media, inspiring its customers to eat healthier foods.

jimmy choo It has the 7th place in the list. The footwear brand is beloved for its work empowering women through education and entrepreneurship. It has also been popular for being worn by trendsetters like Princess Diana and actress Jennifer Aniston.

The eighth position of the list is occupied by Kewpie, a highly-selling mayonnaise brand in Japan. The product is highly used by cooking influencers as well as artists.

the swedish Fjällräven, manufacturer of backpacks, clothing and outdoor equipment, ranks 9th on the list, favored for creating positive experiences for its customers both in person and in the digital world. Among its actions that make it such a beloved brand, it is found that each week it customizes 1,000 backpacks to the taste of its customers, a task with which it highlights its support for free expression, and sustainability, by using unused fabric.

The 10th place is occupied by the brand Muji, which offers household items, clothing and food. For Muji consumers, the brand’s products are good, and are often recommended. In addition, it is loved for offering a furniture rental service, serving an important market of university students and young professionals.

The complete list is made up as follows:

  1. Asics
  2. Illy
  3. Colorbar Cosmetics
  4. Nuxe
  5. Maisons du Monde
  6. Bonduelle
  7. jimmy choo
  8. Kewpie
  9. Fjällräven
  10. Muji
  11. Oral-B
  12. The Redoute
  13. downy
  14. Bombay Shaving Company
  15. life buoy
  16. The English Court
  17. Yonex
  18. karl lagerfeld
  19. Bosch
  20. palmolive
  21. Lancome
  22. Nescafe
  23. Dolve & Gabbana
  24. Estee Lauder
  25. Duracell
  26. Charles & Keith
  27. Yves Rocher
  28. Chevy
  29. The real
  30. panthene
  31. Yakult
  32. Missoni
  33. Mercedes Benz
  34. Kit Kat
  35. Oppo
  36. Alfa Romeo
  37. volkswagen
  38. Head & Shoulders
  39. huggies
  40. Dettol
  41. Hub Spot
  42. Rip Curl
  43. hyundai
  44. Huda Beauty
  45. Adidas
  46. hellofresh
  47. Manzana
  48. Sulwhasoo
  49. Seasons Hotels & Resorts
  50. Nissin Foods

