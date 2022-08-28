These are the 6 best series of lawyers of all time

just finished Better Call Saul and it is clear that it must be added to the list. What are the others?

After the end of the great Better Call Saulthe spin-off of breaking bad starring Bob Odenkirk, we set out to think of the lawyer-focused productions you shouldn’t miss. It is always entertaining to see good lawyers in action, exchanging arguments to favor the fate of their clients. Of course, to this we must add extra complications and there are productions that have done it better than others.

+Unmissable legal dramas

6-Your Honor

Released in 2020, it starred Bryan Cranston in the role of a well-known judge who is involved in a delicate legal situation. His son has just run over and killed a person, but far from taking charge, he decides to escape. Thus, this miniseries will show how this important lawyer does the impossible to save his son from a sure sentence, protecting him at all costs.

5 – Law and Order

We can’t talk about legal dramas without referring to this television icon who created dick wolf. Released in the 90’s, it had a lot of spin-offs, where week after week we saw the best detectives solve seemingly impossible cases. It must be one of the few cases in which a spin-off surpasses its original show: “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is even better than its predecessor, with the protagonists of Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay.

4 – How To Get Away With Murder

In 2014, he reached Netflix this production that practically everyone talked about. Annalize Keating is the main character in this show where she is in charge of working as the tutor of five law students. Much of the reason this production stands out has to do with the performance of Viola Davis. The show came to an end two years ago, in the midst of a pandemic.

3 – American Crime Story

Whether to recount how the trial of OJ Simpson for the murder of his partner or to recount one of the most important political scandals in history, such as the case of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewis, this production has managed to recreate very well the entire legal procedure behind each of these events. Soon, we will also see a season focused on hurricane katrinawhich hit New Orleans in 2005.

2 – Suits

Aaron Korsh is the creator of this nine-season production. Harvey Spencer, an important lawyer from Manhattan is the main protagonist of this story where the hunger for power is what mobilizes them. Thus, we will see betrayals and alliances everywhere, where the appearance of a new partner will mean that practically no one can trust anyone. Did you see his episodes?

1 – Better Call Saul

We finish the recommendations with which we began by naming you. Better Call Saul It is, without a doubt, one of the best series seen on recent television. Its first installments are the closest to legal drama, where we learn how the HHM firm operates and how Jimmy McGill received his law degree from the University of American Samoa. Then, there are more issues related to drug trafficking to end with a great exhibition of Jimmy McGill in the final episode going back to his roots. A ten.