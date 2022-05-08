These are the 6 most useful Telegram bots for day to day

Share

Get the most out of Telegram with its 6 most useful bots.

Even though WhatsApp is the most popular messaging client today, Telegram surpasses it in functionalitiessince it has some exclusive and little-known features such as bots, which allow you to enjoy additional tools within the messaging app no need to install anything.

We recently told you which are the best Telegram bots and how you can find new bots and now we come to recommend you the 6 easiest to use and most useful Telegram bots for day to day.

Yandex Image Search

@pic

Yandex Image Search is one of the most useful Telegram bots as it allows you to search for all kinds of images quickly and easily in any chat to share it with your friends and family.

Its operation is really simple: once the bot is started, in any Telegram conversation type @pic followed by the English word of the image you want to search forfor example @pic cat and this bot will show you a lot of cat images that you can share directly by accessing the one you like the most and by clicking on the confirmation button that appears at the bottom right.

My Tracking Bot

@MyTrackingBot

If you usually make many orders online, Mi Tracking Bot will be very useful, since it allows you to comprehensively track the status of an order without having to leave Telegram and is also compatible with a wide variety of delivery companies.

To use Mi Tracking Bot you just have to follow these simple steps:

Paste the tracking number Of the order

Of the order Select an alias for said request

Once this is done, the bot will go to you notifying all the news in the status of the order as they occur and so you will be able to know when that AliExpress package that you ordered a few weeks ago arrives.

voicy

@voicybot

If you usually receive a lot of voice messages via Telegram Voicy, you’ll love it because this bot is responsible for converting any audio into text, both those you record yourself and those sent to you by your friends.

To start using Voicy You just have to carry out these actions:

write the command /language to select the language you will use

to select the language you will use Attached in the bot the audio file you want to convert to text

After following these simple steps, Voicy will show you the text transcript of the voice note that you have attached to it.

ChollakoBot

@chollakobot

This bot will allow you track the prices of your favorite products on Amazon Spain, El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt quickly and without having to leave Telegram.

To use Chollakobot you simply have to paste the link of a product from any of these three online sales platforms followed by the price you are interested in paying for it. In the event that you do not indicate any price, this bot will notify you if the selected product reduce your current price by at least 10%.

In addition, if you do not indicate the price, every time you receive a price drop notice, ChollakoBot will ask you if you want to continue receiving notifications from this product or if you prefer to disable them.

PDFBot

@pdfbot

If you usually work with PDF files on your mobile and you’re a Telegram user, you can’t help but try PDF Bot, a bot that allows you to create, open and edit these types of files directly from the messaging app.

The main tasks you can perform with PDF Bot are the following:

Create PDF files from text messages

Extract images and text from PDF files

Convert PDF files to images

Convert web pages and images to PDF files

Compress, merge, preview, rename, split and add watermark to PDF files

Alert Bot

@alertbot

If it happens to you like me and you have a fish memory, Alert Bot is just what you need, since this bot will take care of remind you of tasks you have to do.

Using this bot is really simple, since you simply have to enter the command /alert followed by time after which you want to receive the reminder and the text of the alert and hit the send message button. Once this is done, the bot will confirm that the alert has been registered correctly and will give you an identification number of the same.

