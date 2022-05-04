These are the 7 things that will cease to exist in 10 years

Things have been changing and what is familiar and essential to us today may cease to exist in a few years.

1) THE CHECKOUT LINES IN THE SUPERMARKET

You go to the supermarket, put the products in the shopping cart, wait for a long line at the cashier, and then you have to quickly and stressfully put everything you bought into bags. Definitely this moment of the supermarket will cease to be everyday in a few years.

In fact, Amazon’s Just Walk Out is the new shopping model that promises consumers to take the product they are interested in and leave the store without having to go to checkout.

Another example of an automated supermarket is found in France and is Carrefour Flash. Unlike Amazon, this concept of the French company does not need an application, but you can pay for everything when you leave. What is certain is that this new model of establishments will continue to flourish in the coming years.

2) CHARGING BY CABLE

It is a matter of time before smartphones stop incorporating a charging port and completely switch to wireless charging. In fact, some experts suggest that the next iPhone will no longer have this port incorporated and will only offer induction charging.

Following this same line, from Business Insider they point out that: “the environmental impact of the production of power adapters and their respective cables can be considerable if we consider that in the useful life of a smartphone several can be used. Instead , wireless chargers are more durable and can be used with any device.”

3) HOUSE OR CAR KEYS

It is expected that in a few years the doors will be intelligent, that is, they will be opened with a smartphone or even with facial recognition.

The truth is that keys are very easy to lose and very expensive to copy. That is why more and more people are opting for smart locks capable of opening the door with an application.

These types of locks also offer more possibilities, as they allow you to open doors remotely if a friend or family member comes to visit you.

4) THE DELIVERY PEOPLE OR -MUCH OF THEM-

10 years ago companies like Glovo, Uber Eats or Just Eat did not exist. And now that delivery has become an essential part of many people’s lives, the next revolution may go through its delivery men, whose days could be numbered.

Last December, Glovo presented a prototype of what the riders of the future would be: a completely autonomous robot in charge of distributing orders around the city.

5) OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS AND CARDS IN PHYSICAL FORMAT

The DNI, the driver’s license and the credit card are the most important things that we keep before leaving. However, most likely no one will use the physical version of them in a few years.

Some banks are already encouraging themselves to launch digital cards, and there are also administrations that are giving permission for companies like Apple to incorporate official documents such as the driver’s license or the national identity document in digital wallets.

6) PENDRIVES AND DARK DISCS

Many of the flash drives and hard drives are currently obsolete. Gone are the days when you shared music with your friends via USB or when you gave a presentation at university and passed the file through one of these devices Many current generation computers do not even include USB ports anymore .

Now, instead, online platforms and the cloud are the common place to store files.

7) THE MAILBOXES

Sending letters is out of fashion and the email revolution is finally reducing the amount of email you receive in your inbox.

On the other hand, the Buzón Verde app aims to reduce the number of advertising brochures received in the mailboxes of supermarkets, pizzerias or repair companies. With this application, the user registers his data and creates an online mailbox where he can receive all commercial advertising, thus avoiding wasted paper.