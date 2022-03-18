These are the 8 teams that will be in the draw for the Europa League quarterfinals

This Thursday they have defined the eight teams that will be in the pot for the draw for the quarterfinals (and semifinals) of the Europa League, which will be held this Friday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. (in Spain) from the House of European Football, in Nyon (Switzerland). It will be the last pairing draw of the competition.

FC Barcelona, ​​for its part, has achieved its pass suffering in the ‘hell’ of Istanbul, but with a solid victory and leaving the feeling that the scoreboard fell short. Pedri González was in charge of signing the tables after Marcao overtook his team before half an hour. Aubameyang, dressed in pure ‘9’ to sign the comeback and give the Catalans the ticket to the quarterfinals.

Results of the second leg of the Europa League round of 16

Galatasaray 1-2 FC Barcelona – Aggregate: 1-2 Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta 2-4 Aggregate Red Star 2-1 Rangers – Aggregate: 2-4 Monaco 1-1 Braga – Aggregate: 1-3 Frankfurt 1-1 Real Betis – Aggregate: 3-2 West Ham xx Seville – Aggregate: 0-1 Lyon 1-1 Porto – Aggregate: 2-1 Spartak Moscow – RB Lepizig: CANCELED.

Qualified for the quarterfinals of the Europa League

Rangers (SCO) Braga (BY) Lyon (FRA) Atalanta (ITA) West Ham (ENG) Barcelona (ESP) Leipzig (GER) Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Europa League draw

Knowing the eight teams that will be in the pots this Friday, after overcoming their respective clashes in the round of 16, it is worth remembering that in this draw The clashes of the quarters and also of the semifinals will be defined. In other words, the road will be ready for the grand final of the Europa League, which will be held next Wednesday, May 18, at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Thus, in the draw, the qualifiers will be numbered from one to four, facing the pairing of ‘semis’. In it, the team that will play as local will be determined. There will be no series heads or restriction by federations and if there is one, UEFA will announce it just before the draw.

Europa League quarter dates

Quarterfinal first legs: April 7

Quarterfinal second legs: April 14

Europa League semi-final dates