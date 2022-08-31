These are the 9 most anticipated films of the Venice Film Festival

Last month, the Venice Film Festival announced the billboard of great deliveries that we can see during the rest of the year. Here we give you all the details about them.

Venice Film Festival

White Noise

The first installment is White Noise, whose director is Noah Baumbach who made Marriage Story in 2019. For this installment, Adam Driver returns along with Greta Gerwi, a couple whose life is threatened by a train accident, the which spills toxic material in the place where they live.

Bard

Bardo is directed by Alejandro Iñárritu. The film will follow the story of a famous Mexican journalist and filmmaker who returns to his hometown and must deal with a crisis within all of his relationships. The cast will include Ximena Lamadrid, Daniel Giménez and Andrés Almeida.

Blonde

One of the most anticipated deliveries and that will finally have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival is Blonde. The film directed by Andrew Dominik, will tell the story of Marilyn Monroe, based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. In this film we will see the three very different lives that this iconic character had. The cast will include Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and Bobby Canavale.

The Son

Florian Zeller returns with a delivery that we hope will be as impressive as The Father, which exposed the development of a person with Alzheimer’s. This next film will also grapple with awkward family dynamics worthy of an Oscar. The cast will star Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby.

Don’t Worry Darling

Based in a utopian condominium in California, comes this psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde in which Florence Pugh and Harry Styles play a near-perfect couple in the 1950s. The cast also includes Chris Pine as the villain of this film.

The Eternal Daughter

In this film starring Tilda Swinton and directed by Joanna Hogg, in which a mother is reunited with her artist daughter when both must return to the house where they once lived. Once there, secrets and mysteries will be revealed in a shocking way.

Bones and All

Luca Guadagnino returns directing this film and working again with Timothée Chalamet. This story will tell the story of two lovers exploring cannibalism and embarking on a journey across the country of America.

The Whale

After many years without making a film, Brendan Fraiser returns in this installment directed by Darren Aronofsky. After spending many years separated from his daughter, the character that Fraiser will play finds comfort in food until he becomes obese and loses a loved one.

Tar

Todd Field will present this epic story about a female conductor who will be played by Cate Blanchett. Blanchett’s character will find herself in the middle of composing a piece that could bring her name and her talents to fame.

