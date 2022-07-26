These are the actors and actresses who charge the most per chapter

In recent years the series have had a clear takeoff. A rise that has gone hand in hand with that of streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime. For this reason, it is not surprising that, with higher incomes, production budgets increase and with them the salaries of actors.

The magazine ‘Variety’ has recently published a ranking in which it has brought to light the highest salaries of the actors and actresses who appear on what was once the ‘small screen’. The list only refers to series in production or recently aired. Some approach or exceed a million dollars per episodebut few are lucky.

Some stability in salaries has been found in the upper echelon of television. The protagonist or main actor usually ranges between 750,000 and 1,000,000 dollars. While the step immediately below is placed between 600,000 and 800,000.

A recognized face guarantees some visibility, but it is not the only recipe for success. ‘Variety’ adds that some of the series of the moment like ‘Stranger Things’ or ‘The Bridgertons’ do not pay astronomical salaries. Nor the new series, which will be released soon, of ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘The Lord of the Rings’. According to a rep who spoke to the magazine: “They don’t need it. These series are their own stars“

Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford or Elisabeth Moss are on the list

Despite this commitment to the script instead of the actor, the big names on the list are world-renowned performers. Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”) leads the ranking with $1.3 million per episode, tied with Mahershala Ali (‘The Pilot’).

The first actress to appear is Elisabeth Moss (‘Shining Girls’), who pockets 1.1 million. The rest of the ‘million-per-episode club’ is completed by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren with ‘1923’, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd with ‘The Shrink Next Door’, Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) or Sylvester Stallone (‘Tulsa King’).