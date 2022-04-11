These are the actors confirmed so far in the movie Barbie

The movie Barbie underwent changes since 2014 when it was announced, but after several years it seems to have found direction with actors who position the film to premiere in 2023 as one of the highest grossing.

Amy Schumer accused of copying a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio Read more

This film directed by Greta Gerwig It would have already started filming in February 2022, however, within the little that is known there are a few names that have been added to the cast. What would be the axis of the shoot? Well, what we already have preconceived within the history of the famous Mattel doll: Barbie is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and then embarks on an adventure in the real world.

Who are the actors that will participate?

the australian margot robbie will star in the role of Barbie. It is necessary to remember that before her there were two other names that were outlined in her role. The first was Amy Schumer and then the one from Anne HathawayHowever, the project was stopped before settling on Robbie.

Those who complete the cast, so far, are Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt. Little is known about these names regarding the role they will play, although there is already speculation on social networks regarding each one.