These are the actors of “I am Betty, the ugly” that you did not know died | People | Entertainment

More than two decades have passed since the premiere of one of the most successful Latin American telenovelas of all time, “Yo soy Betty, la Fea”, and her fame has not ceased.

Colombian production maintains an incredible reputation and continues to be seen by millions of people worldwide.

Its main actors are iconic in their native country, Colombia, as in many places where they are remembered and recognized for their characters in the novel. Many of them continue to reap the successes of that chapter in their lives and others, unfortunately, have already passed away.

Here we tell you who are the artists of this cast that are no longer with us.

These artists of “Betty, the ugly” already died

Celmira Luzardo

In the novel, this actress played Catalina Ángel, who was, in fact, Betty’s angel, because she helped her renew her image and surprise her with her transformation.

Luzardo had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2011, and this led to her suffering from other ailments, until in 2014 she died as a result of respiratory failure.

Lina Marulanda

The farewell of this actress was somewhat tragic, because Lina, who was a model and television presenter, committed suicide in 2010, when she was only 30 years old.

In the telenovela she played one of the many models that belonged to Ecomoda.

Regarding the causes of her death, it was learned that she had suffered from depression due to economic problems, which could have led her to make the drastic decision.

Alberto Valdiri

In the Colombian production we met him as the husband of Bertha, played by the actress Luces Velásquez. This consecrated artist currently reappeared in the telenovela “Café, con Aroma de Mujer”, as the protagonist’s mother.

There were few scenes that he recorded and he was called “Gordito González”. In 2014, Valdiri died due to a heart attack, at the age of 55.

Raul Santana

Another death involving the cast of the telenovela is that of Raúl Santana, an actor born in Argentina, but who adopted Colombia as his country.

The interpreter of the renowned role of “Pupuchurro” or Efraín Rodríguez, died a few months ago, in November 2021.

Ana María Orozco shared her words of condolence for the death of her former co-worker, in addition to the rest of the cast, Heraldo Usa highlighted.

I just received the sad news that our colleague Raúl Santa returned to the source.

Our famous pupuchurro! 🖤. May his sweet soul rest in peace. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. And thank you 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/wh2YG8Frgz – Martha Isabel Bolaños (@BolanosMartha) November 15, 2021

Dora Cadavid

The most recent death was that of Dora Cadavid. The actress gave life to the role of Inesita, the seamstress in charge of making Ecomoda’s designs. Her death occurred on January 31, 2022, at the age of 84.

In 2017, Dora Cadavid said goodbye to the world of acting, when she decided to definitively separate herself from the recording set. Remembered in the media for her great talent and charisma, she was an interpreter who added more than four decades of artistic career, highlighted the newspaper El Tiempo.

This original production of the also deceased Fernando Gaitán, continues to be one of the most viewed, since it entered Netflix’s content programming. To the surprise of many, it does not leave the top positions of popularity in Latin America. (AND)