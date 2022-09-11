These are the actors who drastically transformed for a better interpretation of their role

Every single Hollywood name we hear on a daily basis isn’t just there. They all earned their place and there is no doubt about the level of commitment and professionalism they exert when it comes to interpreting a role that requires putting their heads, time and also their bodies. However, many times putting yourself in the shoes of a character can lead to health problems that are difficult to foresee if you are not accompanied by a good medical specialist. Some of the actors who agreed to drastic transformations were Natalie Portmann, acclaimed by all Christian bale, or the most recent Brendan Fraser.

brendan fraser

The 53-year-old actor left us surprised in the preview of his new movie The Whalein which he plays Charlie, a writer who abandons his family to run away with his gay lover, but after his death he begins to binge eat to the point of suffering from morbid obesity. In his new role, Fraser looks like a 700-pound man.

Brendan Fraser in The Whale.

Charlize Theron

On two occasions, Charlize Theron he has had to risk his physique to create a character. The first time was in Monster where he bet 100 percent to make totally credible to Aileen Wuornosa woman inspired by the real case of a former prostitute executed in 2002 for having killed seven men who, she said, had raped her, between 1989 and 1990. The specialized critic praised the performance of Theron because he gained about 15 kilos. In addition to the overweight that she gained, the actress used prosthetics both on her face and in other parts of her body and they added false teeth. Her performance earned her the Oscar for Best Actress in 2004.

Charlize Theron in Monster.

Another peak moment in his career was when in 2018 he made Marlo For the movie tullyunder the direction of Jason Reitman. Her role was that of a mother of three children who begins to gain weight as the days go by. The actress recalled that at first it was fun to eat everything, especially sweets, but later she was not so much fun. In interview with EntertainmentTonight, in 2018, he said he set the alarm to get up to eat in the middle of the night.

“I would wake up at two in the morning and eat a plate of cold mac and cheese. For the first time in my life I had to eat a lot of processed foods and drink sugary drinks. My young son was convinced that he had a baby in my stomach and I thought it was too real for me”, commented.

Christian bale

One of the most surprising interpretations of cinema is the one that Christian bale made of trevor resnik, a man who suffers from insomnia and starts having hallucinations in the movie The Machinist (2004). To achieve the perfect characterization of a 100-pound man with a height of 6 feet, the actor began reducing his food intake four months before filming.

According to the film’s production notes, bale he wanted to weigh up to 45 kilos, but the production forbade him so as not to put his health at greater risk. To achieve extreme thinness, he drank a cup of black coffee in the morning and without sugar; also, an apple or can of tuna a day.

Christian Bale in The Machinist.

Once the filming was over, the actor did his best to regain 30 kilograms based on a correct diet rich in protein and exercise such as weight lifting for the creation of his starring role in Batman Begins. However, the challenges did not end there. Christian bale, whom specialized critics describe as the undisputed king of physical characterizations.

In 2018, once again, she underwent a drastic change in her appearance. She gained 20 kilos to bring life to dick cheney in Vice, which chronicles the life of the former US president of the same name. “I had never been to a doctor or nutritionist before about gaining or losing weight for my papers. It is never healthy to gain that amount of weight in a short time, but I did it in the healthiest way, I am already over 40 years old”, he declared to CBS at the time.

Natalie Portman

“There were nights when I thought I was literally going to die. It was the first time I understood how you can be sucked into a role that can bring you down.” confessed Natalie Portman in 2011 to Huffington Post. The actress was referring to the pace of work, the stress and the demands of the production to play Nina Sayer in The black swan. To achieve this, he underwent a strict diet and training in order to lose nine kilos. Her character was that of a dancer with a personality disorder; In addition, she has problems with anorexia, bulimia and narcissism. “He’s probably bipolar.” He said Natalie.

“I am afraid of many things and I am not looking for danger. I like extreme experiences, but not ones that I feel are life-threatening. When it comes to work, I try to do things that scare me because they challenge me. But I didn’t know what I was getting into with this.” declared in 2011 to The nation.



joaquin phoenix

Before filming began joker (2019), joaquin phoenix He weighed 81 kilos, something that, measuring 1.73 meters, could be in a more or less ideal weight. However, the film’s director, Todd Phillips, asked him to try to be at an approximate weight of 57 kilos to make the character more credible. The director offered him the advice of a nutritionist so that he could lose weight in a progressive and controlled way, but the actor “decided to make his own diet. He ate apples all summer long,” as stated Tod Phillis on the blu-ray edition of the film.

After a while, joaquin phoenix denied this version and assured that a doctor supervised him all the time that, even, “I also ate steamed lettuce and green beans,” said to Access Hollywood. He later acknowledged that limiting his diet so much made him feel like he was losing control of his actions during the months of filming. “Eating little affected me psychologically. You start to freak out when you lose that much weight in such a short time.”

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto He left the public surprised when a photograph began to circulate through the networks showing how his body looked after undergoing a very strict diet to embody Rayon in the film Dallas Bluyer’s Club. She is a transgender woman with HIV. The actor lost 15 kilos, removed his eyebrows and waxed his entire body. He explained that her portrayal was based on transgender people he met while researching for the role.

Jared Leto at Dallas Bluyer’s Club.

But that was not all, it was just one of the sacrifices he has made throughout his career because one more adapted it for the movie Chapter 27in which Leto gave life to Mark David Chapman, the killer of John Lennon. The actor gained weight so fast, at least 30 kilos more, that he ended up suffering from gout disease. His doctor was so worried about the lack of control that was happening in his body, that he prescribed pills to lower cholesterol.