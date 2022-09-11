Entertainment

These are the actors who drastically transformed for a better interpretation of their role

Every single Hollywood name we hear on a daily basis isn’t just there. They all earned their place and there is no doubt about the level of commitment and professionalism they exert when it comes to interpreting a role that requires putting their heads, time and also their bodies. However, many times putting yourself in the shoes of a character can lead to health problems that are difficult to foresee if you are not accompanied by a good medical specialist. Some of the actors who agreed to drastic transformations were Natalie Portmann, acclaimed by all Christian bale, or the most recent Brendan Fraser.

brendan fraser

The 53-year-old actor left us surprised in the preview of his new movie The Whalein which he plays Charlie, a writer who abandons his family to run away with his gay lover, but after his death he begins to binge eat to the point of suffering from morbid obesity. In his new role, Fraser looks like a 700-pound man.

