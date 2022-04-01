These are the advantages of exercising in a group for those over 65

No one is exempt from doing physical exercise. Regular physical activity is essential to prevent and help manage heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer, as well as to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, slow cognitive decline, improve memory and boost brain health .

We can all enjoy the benefits of physical exercise, from children to greater. However, age plays a role. Depending on the years, the recommendations and intensity may change.

For the older than 65 yearsthe World Health Organization (WHO) advises that they add activities aimed at reinforcing the balance and coordinationas well as strengthening muscles, to help prevent falls and improve health.

Older people should engage in moderate aerobic physical activity for at least 150 to 300 minutes; o Vigorous aerobic physical activities for at least 75 to 150 minutes; or an equivalent combination of moderate and vigorous activities throughout the week. It is also recommended to do a training of the muscular strength moderate or higher intensity, three or more days a week, to improve functional capacity and prevent falls.

You don’t have to look far. Almost any activity serves us to fulfill our purpose. All physical activity is beneficial and can be done as part of work, sport and leisure, or transportation (walking, skating, and cycling). The dance, the game and the everyday housework (gardening or cleaning), they also serve.

better accompanied

We do not need anyone to exercise, but it is always better if we are accompanied. This is what a new study points out, which has proven the effectiveness of an exercise program community based and designed for people 65 and older with mobility limitations. It’s about the program Retirement in Action (REACT), which prevents physical decline, as published by its authors in the journal Lancet Public Health.

Mobility limitations in old age can greatly reduce quality of life, lead to substantial health and social care costs, and increase mortality, the researchers say.

Through the REACT trial, their goal was “to establish whether a active aging intervention Based on the community could prevent the decline in physical functioning of the lower extremities in older adults who are already at increased risk of limited mobility.”

Older adults (aged 65 years and over) with reduced physical functioning of the lower extremities were recruited from Bristol and Bath, Birmingham and Devon, England. Participants were randomly assigned to receive brief advice (three healthy aging education sessions) or a 12-month group multimodal physical activity program (64 1-hour exercise sessions) and behavioral maintenance (21 sessions of 45 sessions). minutes).

The REACT intervention showed that a 12-month physical activity and behavioral maintenance program could help prevent deterioration of physical function for a period of 24 months.

The authors point out that only a workout of strength, balance, and mobility per week was sufficient to provide significant benefits in lower extremity physical function.





