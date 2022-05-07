these are the affected models

A new controversy breaks out for Xiaomi. Through the Xiaomi Community China forum, a user highlighted that, after carrying out some tests, he determined that the LPDDR5 RAM of his Xiaomi 10T reaches a slow speed comparable to LPDDR4 RAM.

Following this event, forum users discovered that not only the Mi 10T suffers from slowdowns. In fact, the findings suggest that other phones with Snapdragon 865 and similar processors suffer from this problem alike. Which seems to indicate that the company has been deliberately slowing down some of its smartphones.

RAM slowdown on Xiaomi phones

LPDDR5 RAM is a technology that, according to its specifications, should be able to reach speeds of up to 4 Gbps. This speed allows you to more easily and quickly control background processes, which means better performance. However, user Tryigitx highlighted that the RAM of your Xiaomi 10T provides a much lower speed.

According to its test results, its RAM with LPDDR5 technology reaches a speed of just 1.5Gbps. A measure 2.5 lower than the speed it should offer an LPDDR5 RAM memory.

limitations in the core

As a result of this situation, other users claimed to suffer from slowdown problems in RAM, as well as pointed out that the POCO F3 is one more victim. Despite having an 870 processor and LPPDR5 RAM, its speed is barely reaches 1.7 Gbps.

On the other hand, the same user of the forum decided to carry out a test with the A1 SD Bench app on the Redmi K20, or what is the same, Xiaomi 9T. Surprisingly, the test results showed that the speed of the Xiaomi 9T LPDDR4X RAMwith a Snapdragon 730 processor, reaches 2.5GBPS. User Tryigitx claims that the slowdown is due to a crash in the core/kernel.

While the RAM value should be DDR13, apparently Xiaomi limits it to DDR11. This prevents more advanced users from being able to increase the memory frequency.

There is no official statement

Xiaomi has not officially communicated on this discovery of the users that raised a new controversy. So it is unknown if the limitations are intended to prevent overheating or for some other reason.

The truth is the community requests that Xiaomi resolve the situation as soon as possible. For now, stay tuned to XIAOMIADDICTS networks for the latest news on slowdown issues.

via | Xiaomiui