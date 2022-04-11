These are the apps recommended by Apple this week, do you have them downloaded?

Share

Apple recommends us this week 12 applications for iPhone and iPad, and surely you do not have all of them downloaded.

Apple has compiled a list of This week’s most recommended apps on the App Store and we bring it to you so you can discover the apps that, according to Apple, you should download. Applications are the heart of the iPhone, they add many essential functions to the Apple smartphone and make it a much more interesting and productive tool.

Apps of the week for Apple

in the list of This week’s Apple recommended apps We found up to 12 different apps, from applications to communicate to productivity apps, through entertainment apps and even to flirt. These are the apps that Apple recommends installing on the iPhone this week:

Youtube

The most popular video app is one of Apple’s recommendations. Probably the vast majority of iPhone users have it installed on their devices, even so it is still recommended.

Tinder: Dating and Friends

If you want to find your ideal partner, Tinder is your app. The dating app They have become one of the most popular and Apple recommends it to us to find love this week.

Good Notes 5

A productivity app to manage files and notes that is a real delight. Create, print and edit documents from anywhere with one of the most powerful note apps.

TikTok: Videos & Music

At this stage there are few who do not know TikTok. It is probably the fastest growing social network in recent years and is one of the apps recommended by Apple this week.

Discord – Chat, talk and join

Discord little by little has been growing as communication application thanks to its facility to create communities. It is normal for Apple to recommend it with how popular it has become.

Picsart Photo/Video Editor

An photo and video editor to “bring your creativity to life”. It is an ideal app to retouch your photos and videos and give them a professional touch with a very easy-to-use tool.

LinkedIn – Job Search

The world’s largest work-focused social network. In many aspects, LinkedIn is essential for workers, not only to look for a job, but also to share all kinds of ideas or learn from other users.

Amazon Prime Video

is the amazon streaming platform and it is the cheapest you can hire. With the Amazon Prime subscription you get Prime Video completely free, as well as many other advantages.

Disney+

The Disney platform has grown like foam and is positioned as the second most important by number of users. Every month great series and movie premieres arrive and that is why it is one of Apple’s recommendations.

Touch Life: World

The only game on the list. In Toca Life: World you can create your own world and act out the stories you want. Turn your house into a gym or a spa. Get strong lifting weights, take a yoga class, run on the treadmill or take a relaxing bath, you have all the options you can imagine.

Microsoft Word

probably one of the top apps on the App Store, especially for the iPad. It allows us to edit and create Word documents to share as we want.

Yubo: stream with friends

The least known app on Apple’s list. It is a social platform where you can find new friends fast through live video and real interactions.

Apple shares a list of essential apps, do you have them all?

These are the applications that Apple recommends us this week. Surely you already had many of them downloaded, but you have also discovered some new ones that you did not know.

