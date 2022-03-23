THESE are the artists who knew that Pedro Infante was alive and some helped him; Silvia Pinal among them!

An interview with the grandson of Pedro Infante, also known as the “idol of Mexico”, recently began to circulate, sharing experiences of his grandfather, who had a life full of success but also with events that marked his life.

In addition, it is more and more common for people to wonder about the lives of various Mexican figures who have marked history in film and music, such as Pedro Infante.

Pedro Infante was born on November 18, 1917 in Mazatlán, Sinaloa; His father wanted to name him at his baptism as José Pedro Infante Cruz, who had 14 siblings although it seemed that he was an only child.

On the life of Pedro Infante

It should be noted that as a child he had polio problems, however, he managed to get ahead after various care and adequate medical follow-up.

Also, the famous actor during his childhood, specifically when he was in elementary school, never excelled in sports or study, so he only reached the 4th year, since during that time there were no more grades to take.

The famous Scorpion from Sinaloa was born into a family full of music but also very loving and humble, having then a childhood full of emotional moments and many adventures to tell.

who knew he was alive

Under this scenario, users have wondered more about the facts considered negative that were part of the famous Mexican actor, and one of them is about his dealings with the narco, which led him to move away from the spotlight for several years.

During this time, the actor lived in various places and had to change his identity completely, because according to his grandson César Augusto Infante, his grandfather disappeared for a time to take care of his life and that of his family, changing his name to Antonio Pedro .

In fact, some famous actors and singers who were also friends of the actor, gave him refuge in their properties, and many of them knew about his whereabouts and change of identity, as happened with Silvia Pinal, Yolanda Yvvone “Tongolele”, Antonio Aguilar , Luis Aguilar, Joaquín Cordero, Tin-Tan, Cantinflas and even Los Tigres del Norte.

KEEP READING:

Pedro Infante: Did Cantinflas hide it in one of his houses?

Pedro Infante was a DRUG TRAFFICKER; this fact led to the “idol of Mexico” to death

The diva of the Mexican Golden Cinema who had a fleeting romance with Carlos Amador; she also married Pedro Infante