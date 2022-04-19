These are the assets that former comptroller Carlos Pólit and his family offered to deliver as collateral to the US Justice to cover his bail | Policy | News

The judge of the Court of the Southern District of Florida, United States, Jacqueline Becerra, denied this April 18 the request made by the defense of former State Comptroller General Carlos Pólit to lower the amount of the bail imposed to regain his freedom. in a proceeding for money laundering.

Pólit has been arrested in Miami since March 28, accused of using the financial system of that country to “clean” the $ 8 million that he would have obtained as bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for the alleged disappearance of glosses in Ecuador..

On April 1, at a hearing, Judge Becerra established a bond of $18 million, of which $8 million had to come from a corporate guarantee and the rest from a personal guarantee.

In principle, Pólit and the Government had agreed that the bail would be $11 million and covered as follows: $1 million in cash and $10 million in property guarantees; in addition to home confinement with the use of an electronic shackle.

However, the judge did not accept this proposal, saying that “it was not enough”, and it was $18 million.

“Under the agreement, Pólit’s family was willing to make an $11 million promise guaranteeing that he would return to court and comply with the terms of his release (…). It was a promise backed by seven properties that the Government identified as belonging to the Pólit family and are valued at almost $14 million dollars, which would not be intervened or transferred while he remains under the bail agreement, “says one of the the writings presented in the process.

According to the documents provided by the defense, the Polit family has $15.2 million between assets and property in that country. However, some of their properties are mortgaged.

Below is the list of the assets that were mentioned in that initial negotiation, their preliminary valuation and their legal status:

Direction Worth Owner Mortgage 90 SW 3rd Street, Unit 503, Miami, FL 33130 $520,000 Charles G. Polit None 1820 SW 3rd Ave Miami, FL 33129 $3,500,000 John C. Polit None 1830 SW 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 $3,500,000 John C. Polit $1,400,667.76 from City National Bank 1900 SW 22nd Street, Miami, FL 33145 $5,000,000 John C. Polit $1,290,713.84 from the City National Bank 301 Altara Ave, Unit 702, Coral Gables, FL 33146 $809,300 John C. Polit None 88 SW 7th St Unit 1202 Miami, FL 33130 $1,596,700 John C. Polit None 1010-1030 NW 9th Court $317,720 Owned by BuildCo Structures LLC, which is 50% owned by John C. Pólit and 50% owned by José Luis Álvarez $255,500.00 from Europe in Bunea Vista LLC

Last April 9, Polit’s lawyer in the United States, Fernando Tamayo, filed a written request for the bail amount to be reconsidered and reiterated what had been originally offered. But it was not accepted.

In Ecuador, Pólit has a six-year prison sentence for being the author of the crime of concussion. This for demanding money in exchange for the fading of glosses from the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

In addition, a call to trial is suspended in the case for illicit association Odebrecht, in which former Vice President Jorge Glas has already been sentenced. (I)