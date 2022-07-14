These are the best airlines in the world for 2022

These are luxury experiences that can be enjoyed on several airlines 1:32

(CNN) — It’s been an unusual couple of years for the aviation industry. After months of pandemic-related lockdown, travel has returned not with a bang, but with a little whimper, as many global airlines and airports struggle with cancellations and delays.

In the midst of this chaotic travel season, AirlineRatings.com, the Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency, has just released its annual roundup of the world’s best airlines.

Taking the top spot for the second year in a row is Qatar Airways, with AirlineRatings.com saying the airline’s commitment to flying over the last two years was the deciding factor. Qatar Airways also won the Excellence in Long Flights – Middle East/Africa award.

“Qatar Airways’ decision to remain operating during the pandemic meant it became the world’s largest international airline and posted a huge profit, the only major airline to do so,” said Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of AirlineRatings.com, to CNN Travel.

Sorting out the traveler’s options

In addition to profitability, AirlineRatings.com’s editorial team also evaluated each airline’s fleet age, safety and environmental credentials, passenger reviews and product offerings.

Hot on the heels of Qatar Airways is Air New Zealand, an airline that topped the AirlineRatings list six times in recent years, and was also ranked second last year. For 2022, Air New Zealand was also recognized by AirlineRatings.com as the airline with the best economy and premium economy, and the best option for long-haul travel in the Pacific region.

Number three on the AirlineRatings.com list is Etihad Airways. The United Arab Emirates-based airline was also named Environmental Airline of the Year for what Thomas said was a “benchmark” commitment to reduce emissions.

The number four airline is Korean Air, which also won Cargo Airline of the Year and Long Haul Excellence – Asia awards, while Singapore Airlines, winner of Best First Class and Best Lounges, completes the top five.

AirlineRatings.com also highlights the best budget airlines for 2022, although these budget airlines are not ranked. Instead they are listed alphabetically: Allegiant Air, AirAsia, easyjet, Jetstar, Flair, Fly Dubai, Ryanair, Scoot, Southwest, and VietJet Air.

Thomas told CNN Travel that the results reflect the continuing impact of Covid-19 on aviation, but the recent increase in delays and cancellations did not affect the rankings.

“The current crisis in travel didn’t play a role as it’s a one-time event,” said Thomas, who suggested current events are also “largely not the doing of the airlines.”

Experts have suggested that the current problems are related to staff shortages, airport problems, labor relations and the weather.

Overall, Thomas sees the rankings as a positive view of today’s travel industry.

“The results highlight the high level of offer for travellers,” he said.

AirlineRatings.com Top 20 Airlines for 2022

1.Qatar Airways

2.Air New Zealand

3.Etihad Airways

4. Korean Air

5.Singapore Airlines

6.Qantas

7.Virgin Australia

8.EVA Air

9. Turkish Airlines

10. All Nippon Airways

11. Cathay Pacific Airways

12. Virgin Atlantic

13. Japan Air Lines

14.JetBlue

15. Finnair

16. Emirates

17.Hawaiian

18. Air France/KLM

19.Alaska Airlines

20.British Airways