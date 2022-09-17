these are the best Disney commercials in D23 2022 – FayerWayer

Disney has finally finished its annual event where they reveal previews of their best entertainment and streaming cards for the following months: D23 2022. Where we knew we would see The Mandalorian, but there were a few more surprises.

The streaming platform war is experiencing one of its most contentious and turbulent moments in recent history.

We have seen how HBO Max with House of the Dragon and Amazon Prime Video with The Rings of Power have stolen all the attention and headlines in that branch of digital entertainment in recent weeks.

While Disney Plus, to be honest, has been conspicuous by its absence for a few months, where premieres like Ms Marvel, She-Hulk or the new live-action version of Pinocchio have been the object of severe criticism and disdain from the audience.

The platform urges some content that returns the streaming service to the old glory days of WandaVision. And just that was the mission they had with their D23 2022 event.

The biggest D23 announcements aside from The Mandalorian

To be honest, we’re not sure Disney has pulled off a flawless event to convince us to keep following them on their streaming platform.

But there were some interesting announcements that will represent a significant entertainment opportunity for some of your subscribers. In general, these were the most relevant ads:

The Mandalorian Season 3

Disney showed the first trailer of this long-awaited season with more details about the weight that Bo-Katan would have in the story and some other details about the characters we already know.

The third season of The Mandalorian will premiere sometime in February 2023.

Werewolf by Night

A kind of special within the framework of the Halloween celebrations that opens on October 7. It has the participation of Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly. In a different tone from the content they usually launch on Disney Plus.

Andor

The final preview of Andor, the Star Wars series that will work as a prequel to Rogue One, was shown the same way. It premieres this September 21 and has the tough mission of stealing the spotlight from the series derived from Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones .

Willow

A relevant news for the old guard who had the opportunity to see Willow’s original tape in theaters. This saga now returns in series format for Disney Plus.

It opens on November 30 and we have no idea who under 40 years of age will be interested.

Star Wars Tales of the Jedi

A new animated series under the supervision and shelter of the legendary Dave Filoni. It premieres on October 22 on Disney Plus and is the only one that points to being a potential pleasant surprise.

Secret Invasion

Here we have Samuel L. Jackson returning to the role of Nick Fury alongside an engaging cast including Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

It doesn’t look great, it doesn’t look terrible. It seems that it will indirectly connect with Captain Marvel. It premieres sometime in 2023 on Disney Plus,

Thunderbolts

As a great closure, Marvel confirmed the official members of the Thunderbolts, thereby confirming the rumors that they would not do anything new, but would unite all the loose and unresolved characters in a single plot.

This is how, far from the comic, the team will now be made up of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Ghost (Hannah John Karmen) and Taksmaster (Olga Kurilenko).

Ah yes, speaking about recycling, about Fantastic Four they revealed that the director of WandaVision, Matt Shakman, will be in charge of being behind the cameras.

Will they keep their Disney Plus subscription after these announcements? That’s the big question.