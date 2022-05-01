These are the best Elden Ring summons, according to its players

Share

Not surprisingly, the mimetic tear was favored by Elden Ring players.

From secrets hidden by FromSoftware to tips for adding action to games or boss speculation, Elden Ring has given players plenty to talk about. And they recently had a pretty interesting debate about the best spirit ashes in the game.

As we have already mentioned, the open world action game allows players to summon NPCs in order to defeat an entourage of powerful bosses. And to get to the end of the story you need to defeat a few mandatory bosses. Among them we find Margit (the Fallen Omen); Godrick (The Grafted One); Radahn (Scourge of the Stars); Radagon Red Wolf; Rennala (Queen of the full moon); Rykard (Lord of Blasphemy); Godfrey (first lord of the Circle); Morgott (King of Omens); Fire Giant; sacroderm duo; Maliketh (the Black Blade); Sir Gideon Ofnir (the All-Knowing); Godfrey and Hoarah Loux; Radagon of the Golden Order; and lastly, the Beast of the Circle. But we also find other options that have their respective difficulties and are worth trying.

So far, the relationship with Dark Souls is quite clear, since in both games there is a series of specific characters that players will encounter throughout their games. In fact, it’s possible for players to place a summoning sign of sorts, outside a boss’s fog gate, to greet a group of allies during the story. And this is not all, but you also have the possibility to use the spirit ashes that will work as a link with the NPCs, and this will work as a fundamental tool to defeat the enemies. Because the Elden Ring allows for allies for its players, it makes encounters even more challenging.

What are spiritual ashes?

Considering that the final bosses are the most difficult in Elden Ring, some players have chosen to use the ashes of spirit that can be found in the Middle Lands and can even be obtained from legendary heroes. And despite being so varied, players use them to distract enemies. After this, they summon a pack of wolves and a group of skeletons with large shields appear to achieve the mission of finishing off the adversary. Some of them even copy themselves to multiply, depending on the difficulty. But some of the players choose to do the battle without them, to finish off the bosses on their own. Although, on the other hand, there are players who consider them as a balance for a certainly more equitable fight between the powers that they possess and those that the player has.

With that in mind, the multiplicity of Ashes has made some Ashes more useful than others, so players have started comparing which of these summons would be more effective in Elden Ring.

What are the best summons?

After using each of them, a Reddit user asked other Elden Ring players what the best summons were after the game’s latest update. And, apparently, this post had quite an echo among the gaming community, as it reached approximately 4,000 comments and reactions where many of the users mentioned the same names. Among the most favorite invocations we find the mimetic tear (which allows you to clone yourself in spirit form and will fight you, so it will improve your own version); The Banished Knight Oleg (perfect for the Midlands, could distract enemies long enough to replenish health); the Dung Eating Puppet (quite useful when fighting the most powerful bosses, since the puppet wields the sword of Milos, a unique weapon and thus reduces the defense of the enemies); and finally, the black knife (A dagger so deadly that it achieves impressive and versatile skills in combat, as well as a good range).

Truth be told, these summons are the most popular for the powers they give to players’ allies who find themselves in trouble against the strongest bosses in the Elden Ring. On the other hand, some of the players They also mentioned that the summoning Medusa (which draws in wizards, wolves, and humans to support the fight) shouldn’t be underestimated, though the number of players calling on the respective powers of the previous ones indicated they seem better to them.

Throughout the interesting debate, there were also anecdotes regarding summons, with special emphasis on both their advantages and disadvantages. But it was noted that Mimetic Tear was marked as the best invocation, although it was something that could be expected given the abilities it confers on the player. While FromSoftware cut it down in patch 1.03, it hasn’t lost the features that made it the preferred choice for Elden Ring players.

