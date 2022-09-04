these are the best exercises so you can do it

exercise regularly contributes to staying in good health and to achieve a better quality of life. Physical activity, in addition, is especially important for those who are looking for maintain a certain weight or lose kilos.

The amount of exercise needed to lose weight varies according to weight loss goals that each person has, as well as the type and intensity of exercise. In other words, if the diet is not adjusted or if there are other habits or characteristics that affect weight, it is likely that more physical exercise is needed, and vice versa.

It’s important to put attention on no exercise is categorically better than another for weight lossbut there are some whose effects on each person can be positive in this regard.

Exercises: go for a run to lose weight

Running is one of the most aerobic exercises and with a large cardio component, that is, it helps maintain heart and respiratory health.

A 2015 review study by Trusted Source found that running was highly effective for weight loss.

Going for a run can be

Running is one of the most effective exercises for weight loss.

Running is generally free, as most people can do it in a park or on the street in their local area, and, apart from sneakers, doesn’t require any equipment. Another advantage of this type of exercise is that most people can run without extensive training.

It is also easy to modify the intensity or duration of the exercise to increase the benefits. For example, a person might start with a 10-minute run before moving on to longer durations or distances. They can also make the exercise more intense by running faster or up an incline.

Another exercise to lose weight: walk everywhere

Walking has similar effects on the body as running, but of course it is a lower intensity form of exercise.

Continue reading the story

However, this lower intensity causes the body to burn fewer calories per minute, and this quality has several advantages.

For example, walking is easier to maintain for longer. Most people, including those with low fitness, can walk, and walking is possible in many different environments.

Going for a walk, or doing it indoors, can help you lose weight

Going for a walk, or doing it indoors, can help you lose weight and stay healthy

Due to its low intensity, some people can take long walks, which may be less effective, but are still useful for weight loss and body exercise. At the same time, walking in pleasant places will increase enjoyment and motivation to exercise.

Since walking is of lower intensity, can serve as a good starting point for many people trying to be more active, as they can easily integrate it into their lives and set realistic goals.

This type of exercise has also been shown to have a positive effect on sleep, memory, and the ability to think and learn.

Riding a bike, another effective exercise to lose weight

Cycling is another form of cardio that is effective for weight loss.

It’s about a exercise that is usually more intense than walking, as it requires additional leg strength to keep the pedals moving.

Cycling

Cycling is another sport that can contribute to weight loss

On a stationary bike it is easier to change the resistance and increase the intensity of the workout. When cycling outdoors, it is possible to pedal faster or pedal uphill to increase the intensity.

Some people use the bicycle as a means of transportation, a habit that facilitates its integration into the daily routine. For example, bicycling 40 minutes to and from work is a great way to maintain regular exercise.

Swimming, an excellent exercise to lose weight

Swimming is a great way to lose weight with a low risk of injury.

It’s about a sport that primarily involves cardiovascular exercise, but there is also the natural resistance of water. This resistance reduces the impact of swimming on the joints and lowers the risk of injury.

Swimming is a very complete sport that allows you to work all your muscles and stay active and healthy

Swimming is a very complete sport that allows you to work all your muscles and stay active and healthy

Swimming is suitable for people of all ages and is an exercise that people can do slowly or vigorously. Research suggests that it may be one of the best forms of exercise for burning calories.

However, it may not be an option for everyone, as it requires being near a pool and having time to attend.